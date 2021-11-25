 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ready for work
top story
Yesteryear

Ready for work

Work horse

This cowboy is ready to go to work. He is wearing his hat, high boots and spurs and his horse is saddled and carrying the lariat. The photo of this unknown cowboy is taken around 1890-1900. 

 South Dakota Agricultural Museum photo

This cowboy is ready to go to work. He is wearing his hat, high boots and spurs and his horse is saddled and carrying the lariat. The photo of this unknown cowboy is taken around 1890-1900. It is part of the South Dakota Agricultural Museum’s collection.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home improvements
Rural Life

Home improvements

Looking back on this #TBT to a couple of homesteaders preparing for winter. Looks like their sod house will be well insulated. 

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News