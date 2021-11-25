Ready for work

This cowboy is ready to go to work. He is wearing his hat, high boots and spurs and his horse is saddled and carrying the lariat. The photo of this unknown cowboy is taken around 1890-1900. It is part of the South Dakota Agricultural Museum’s collection.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.