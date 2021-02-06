Rodeo cowboy meet and greet, auction benefits boys ranch

The McCrossan Boys Ranch is bringing back “The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest” as its annual fundraiser April 8 in Sioux Falls.
The event will feature Bonner Bolton, cowboy contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” along with cowboys from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders).
Bolton suffered an injury in 2016 when he dismounted from a bull and landed wrong, ending his bull riding career. It would take more than a broken neck to keep him down. Bolton, initially paralyzed, eventually regained mobility and participated in the 2017 season of “Dancing with the Stars.”
He will share his story of overcoming obstacles at this year’s event, held at the Sioux Falls Arena and online. The emcee is the PBR’s Matt West.
The evening includes dinner, music, photo opportunities and a chance to meet with PBR cowboys (and bulls). Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at www.shop.mccrossanboysranch.com/Event-Tickets_c3.htm or by calling 605-339-1203. Individual tickets and tables of 8 can be reserved.
The tentative schedule for the evening follows
- 5:30 p.m. – Silent Auction, Music by The Rude Band, photo opportunities with PBR guests
- 6:30 p.m. – Dinner
- 7 p.m. – Live Auction & Guest Speaker Bonner Bolton