A church built on memories

Alongside a county highway 8 miles south of Bath, South Dakota, there’s a stately tombstone with a cryptic message.

It belongs to Halsten O. Docken, born Nov. 14, 1845 and died Oct. 3, 1897. At its base is engraved:

“Friends before, as you pass by, As you are now, so once was I. As I am now, you soon shall be, Prepare for death and follow me.”

The granite headstone used to be obscured in a bramble of lilac bushes. It was a favorite prank of the older kids during Bible school to dare the younger ones to visit the grave.

“We were so afraid of that tombstone,” Kristi Brunes said.

“They just had a fit,” Howard Swenson added.

Sitting around a table with coffee and donuts in the church basement, lifelong members and church officers, including Swenson, the treasurer, and Brunes, shared some of the most memorable times from growing up in the church.

Confirmation lock-ins were described as “mayhem” during which no one got much sleep on the concrete basement floor.

During the two day event, kids were enlisted for the lefse-making process – from peeling the potatoes to cooking them on the iron.

“Those got to be some long nights,” council president Harley Hansen said.

Swenson used to ride with the pastor to confirmation class at their sister parish, the now defunct Bethany Lutheran. The pastor liked to hunt the country roads on the way.