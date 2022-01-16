A church built on memories

Alongside a county highway 8 miles south of Bath, South Dakota, there’s a stately tombstone with a cryptic message.
It belongs to Halsten O. Docken, born Nov. 14, 1845 and died Oct. 3, 1897. At its base is engraved:
“Friends before, as you pass by,
As you are now, so once was I.
As I am now, you soon shall be,
Prepare for death and follow me.”
The granite headstone used to be obscured in a bramble of lilac bushes. It was a favorite prank of the older kids during Bible school to dare the younger ones to visit the grave.
“We were so afraid of that tombstone,” Kristi Brunes said.
“They just had a fit,” Howard Swenson added.
Sitting around a table with coffee and donuts in the church basement, lifelong members and church officers, including Swenson, the treasurer, and Brunes, shared some of the most memorable times from growing up in the church.
Confirmation lock-ins were described as “mayhem” during which no one got much sleep on the concrete basement floor.
During the two day event, kids were enlisted for the lefse-making process – from peeling the potatoes to cooking them on the iron.
“Those got to be some long nights,” council president Harley Hansen said.
Swenson used to ride with the pastor to confirmation class at their sister parish, the now defunct Bethany Lutheran. The pastor liked to hunt the country roads on the way.
“I was his bird dog,” Swenson said, a bit perturbed that one time retrieving the bird involved wading into a stock dam.
It’s memories like these that make this little country church all the more special to the members who carry on what was started long ago by their ancestors – the Hundstads, Westbys, Nelsons, Dokkens, Johnsons, Hafnors and Svarstads.
The church’s story dates back to 1881. That’s when St. James Lutheran Church was organized. Scandinavia Lutheran was founded in 1892 when St. James merged with Bath Lutheran.
After first meeting in sod homes and schoolhouses, the first proper church building was constructed in 1897 by volunteers working under a “boss” carpenter who was paid $20. To help pay for it, each voting member of the church agreed to give part of his harvest toward the building fund. They raised $900 in the first year.
The church sat nestled with the cemetery around it for 27 years when it was decided to dig a basement that would serve as a fellowship hall. They moved the original church across the road from the cemetery on a new foundation. When it moved they found spare change from offering coins that had been dropped accidently through the floor boards.
In those early days, men and women sat separately in either row of pews, like they did in most churches of the time. Today they still split when it comes time for coffee after church, said Harley Hansen with a laugh.
Church members held fast to their Norwegian ancestry for decades. Church services were in the Norse language through 1935. The precursor of the Luther League youth group was known as Ungdommsforening, and hosting a lutefisk supper was an annual tradition through the 1950s and 60s.
The supper used to be a major fundraiser for the church. Proceeds exceeded $124 in 1921 and $782 in 1949, according to the church’s 100th anniversary booklet. Today, lutefisk is off the menu, but the congregation still sings “Jeg Er Sa Glad” or “I’m So Glad” in Norwegian each Christmas Eve.
In its early decades, the church ran what was called Norwegian school for a month or six weeks each summer. Kids learned to read and write “Norse” and studied Bible history. Sunday school classes served 84 kids in 1925, the year the church was moved onto its basement foundation. A weeklong vacation church school in summer closed with a special Sunday program, picnic and afternoon baseball and volleyball games.
When today’s members think back to the time in history when the church was founded, the significance of their little old church stands out. It came into being before statehood, just 16 years after the Civil War ended.
“It really puts it in perspective,” Brunes said.
The church was founded the same year Hansen’s grandma was born, and his dad rode a horse to confirmation class.
“That’s what hits home,” Hansen said.
It was a time when the community centered on the church.
“It really served as not just a church, but a meeting place for all those immigrants to come together,” John Ellingson said.
His new granddaughter makes for the sixth generation in his family to attend.
Membership isn’t shrinking, but those on the board would like to see more confirmands come back to their home church as young adults. There’s not currently a Sunday school program, but members still make an effort to send kids to the national youth gathering. Last year, nine from Scandinavia attended.
There are 119 enrolled members, but not that many come to church.
“They’ve all got that memory that draws them back,” Hansen said.
Under 50 are active in the church today, and there are no more men’s or women’s groups. But members do what they can.
As a fundraiser for church upkeep, they host the Uffda Baked Potato Feed in early November, offering 18 toppings for the spuds.
“It pretty much takes the whole congregation to put it on,” Brunes said.
A church that grew out of Scandinavia’s congregation – Bethlehem Lutheran – is one of the largest in Aberdeen today. An organist from there, Darlyne Johnson, along with retired pastor Robin Schaunaman, take turns leading services as Scandinavia Lutheran while the congregation is without its own pastor.
“They really do a good job taking care of us,” Brunes said.
Brunes made her own contribution to the services during the worse of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had church services outside for three months through the summer of 2020, and Brunes provided the music on her guitar.
Christmas Eve service is always a big to do. The church’s constitution lays out that the special service will be held each year at 5 p.m. In days past, every family brought gifts and cards to give out after the children’s program and the church was so packed that they’d have to toss the traditional bags of peanuts and candy to those sitting in the entry way.
The church celebrated its 140th anniversary Oct. 3, 2021, by inviting former pastors, including retired bishop David Zellmer who gave the sermon, and two sons of the congregation who went on to become pastors. They hosted a catered lunch after worship and ate in tents outside. Many families brought Norwegian dishes they prepared using recipes from an old church cookbook.
Burnes played guitar for the children’s sermon, and the choir sang “Jeg Er Sa Glad” in four-part harmony like a former pastor had taught them in Sunday school.
“It was a good day,” Hansen said.
He’s confident that those special moments will help the church continue on for years to come.
“The memories will never be erased,” Hanson said. “It’s a legacy that won’t go away anytime soon.”
Prayers on the Prairie is a regular feature of the Tri-State Neighbor, taking the place of the Crop Watchers report during the winter season. If you have a suggestion for a rural church to feature here, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at 800-888-1380 or email jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
