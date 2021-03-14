Rural church invites visitors to stop and stay a while

Rural churches were once the center of life on the prairie, but it’s become a struggle to keep people involved.

One rural church in northeastern South Dakota is encouraging people to stop and stay awhile, so that they might experience the special way these small, clapboard buildings connect us with the past--and perhaps even gain a little insight as to why volunteers pour so many hours into preserving them.

Bemis Holland Presbyterian Church in Deuel County is 140 years old, but a new little building sits behind the church and overlooks its peaceful cemetery. The garden shed with a welcoming porch opens to a cozy room with a dining room table and faux fireplace. People who visit the graves outside are invited to bring their coffee, sit and stay a while. They can reminisce while looking over church history books and leave their own recollections in a leather-bound journal.

“Don’t just drop flowers and leave. Bring your coffee and your family,” said Tommie Greenfield.

It was her family that organized the project, donated the garden shed and its furnishings. Her daughters did the decorating.

The Greenfields can trace their roots to the church’s founding members, and today Tommie and her sister Joyce Ruesink work to keep the traditions of the little Dutch church alive.

The sisters like to share the story of their grandparents’ wedding. Like many Dutch families that moved to Deuel County in the 1880s, they came from Wisconsin. As Ruesink tells it, Grandma Besty Bronkhorst was 18 when she left Wisconsin to follow the man she’d been dating. Her parents made her promise she wouldn’t set foot in South Dakota until she was married. So her fiancé, Fred Lammers, brought a pastor with him to the train station in Palmer – now Bemis, South Dakota.

They were married as soon as she stepped off the train. In the rush, she forgot her spinning wheel and had to run after it as the train started to leave the station, Joyce said.

The newlyweds lived in a dugout a few miles west of today’s church. The congregation was organized in 1881 in a similar dugout, the home of W. TeGantvoort. Worship services were held in homes and school houses until G. J. TeKrony agreed to offer up 5 acres of his land for the building. TeKrony had just one condition: the churchgoers had to promise to break 10 acres of prairie for him to farm by the summer of 1882.

The pastor’s house – or manse – was built first. Five years later, members began collecting subscriptions for a church building. Construction started when the fund reached $439 that spring. By fall 1887, they dedicated their new church.

It’s the same church that stands today, with some modifications. A steeple was added in 1910 then removed in the 1950s. Families donated 13 stained glass windows in 1928. Each colorful, arched window bears the name of early members, or in one case, a reverend and his wife.

“A lot of people come just to look at the windows,” Tommie said.

Joyce’s husband, Warren Ruesink, can also trace his family back to the founders. The branches of his family tree stretch far. G. W. Ruesink and his wife, Christina TeKrony, had 15 children between 1879 and 1906, according to a church history compiled in 2003 as a college research paper by Anne S. Drew, wife of the pastor at that time.

Joyce and Warren went to the same country school. “I’ve been teased about him since I was 5,” she said. They’ve been married 63 years.

Their family is quite musical, with accordion being Joyce’s prime instrument. Her band used to play at churches in the area. The ensemble with trumpet, baritone, bass and French horn was a change of pace from the usual worship music.

“It mostly was singing, singing, singing. Boring, boring, boring,” Ruesink said. “I woke them up.”

Today her family plays for the Memorial Day service at the Bemis Holland church. Her nephew is called on to play taps and can give a perfect performance with little practice.

“He sometimes forgets where his horn is,” she said. “He can grab it that morning and play it perfect.”

The Memorial Day service started with Rev. C. I. Wilkens, who came to the church in 1942. He was a military chaplain and left for a time during World War II, feeling called to minister the young soldiers overseas. He returned in December 1945 and was the church’s longest serving pastor, staying until he retired in 1968.

Today, the Memorial Day service is held in the cemetery. The names of service members are read, and a dinner is served afterward. They managed to adapt the meal to the COVID pandemic with pre-packed grab-and-go chicken sandwiches. About 80 people attended. It’s a special time to honor those who served, and the church members recently learned a Civil War veteran, a Gantvoort, is buried in the Evergreen Cemetery.

The Bemis church has shared a pastor with the Presbyterian Church of Castlewood since 1923. As they search for a new pastor, lay pastors have led services.

The church is best known for its fall oyster stew supper. It’s a tradition nearly as long-lived as the church. The first meals were a harvest celebration and chicken was served. After a few years, the menu switched to oysters – a delicacy enjoyed by Dutch families throughout the year, according to Joyce and Tommie. Families would get together to play cards, and the losers would buy the oysters for the next game night, Joyce said.

Oysters are no small expense. Records from 1943 listed ticket prices at 50 cents. Oysters were $6.19 a gallon, and the supper brought in $255. Today, tickets are $12, and oysters cost $110 per gallon, by Tommie’s last price check. It takes about a dozen gallons to serve the 200 diners during the mid-October suppers, so the event is less of a fundraiser today – they mostly aim to recoup costs through ticket sales.

“We just do it because it’s fun,” Tommie said.

“There’s an awful lot that come from far and wide for a bowl of soup,” Joyce added.

Some families donate generously just to keep it going. Until last year’s COVID cancellation, the event was only put on hold for World War II.

The church used to hold a number of popular events. May Day parades had children in their Sunday best and parading behind teams of horses. Kids enjoyed ice cream, gum and pop from the concessions stand. Area churches competed in kitten ball. At Bemis Holland, the bases were old discs from a plow. They’re kept on hand, in the outhouse that still stands outside the church.

For Children’s Day programs, kids memorized lines, and mothers made them crepe paper dresses.

Christmas programs were always well done with an entertaining script and homemade costumes, Tommie said.

“Some of those programs were out of this world,” she said.

Adults got involved during Lent by acting out scenes from the Last Supper.

Tommie and Joyce also recalled ice cream socials, roller skating nights in Watertown, and campouts where families brought campers and tents of all sizes to the church yard to enjoy a big bonfire.

“A church with a lot going on is nice,” Tommie said.

Today a handful of children attend Sunday school in the church basement. It’s different from the days when all of the men, women and children separated into different classes to the sound of “Onward Christian Soldiers.”

Tommie wishes families were a little more dedicated to getting to church activities today. She thinks of the barn that used to stretch 100-feet long behind the church, housing the horses that people drove in those days – in all sorts of weather.

“You think what our grandparents and great-grandparents went through, and we can come in air conditioned cars,” she said.

It’s generous donors and volunteers like Tommie and Joyce that keep the church going. They do everything from taking care of small tasks like dusting and vacuuming to organizing community suppers and taking on new projects like the garden shed. They ensure the church is a welcoming place for the whole community to enjoy.

