At first there were two.

Since the 1880s, Lutherans near the village of Storla, South Dakota west of Mitchell supported two churches. They shared in youth gatherings and summer picnics. They shared in tragedy as well, when both church buildings were blown down in one big summer storm in 1924. They each rebuilt and continued their work for another 90 years.

Today, just one church remains. Knowing how far they’ve come – through wind storms, economic hardships, world wars and declining rural populations – members are preparing to celebrate 140 years of history at Storla Lutheran Church this summer.

“It’s our roots,” Mary Fristad said.

“It’s like the homestead,” Dennis Scott said.

Scott’s family is amongst those that founded the church April 7, 1882. His dad grew up in Storla Lutheran while is mom’s family were members of it’s now defunct sister church, Trinity, which sat three miles to the east.

“The Storla boys would go over and steal the Trinity girls,” he said.

The Storla church was originally located just north of the village of Storla at spot known as Jensen corner. The church moved closer to the thriving community center in 1924. It was two weeks after the move, on June 14, that a storm blew through, destroying both that building and Trinity Church.

The lumber was salvaged and used to build a parsonage, which still stands next door. One of the other few items saved from the disaster was a large alter painting of Jesus as a shepherd leading a flock of sheep and carrying a small lamb in his arms, a gift from the Andrew Jensen family.

Decades later, that long treasured focal point of the church was lost as well. A fire broke out May 18, 1980, the day Mount Saint Helens erupted, and the painting was lost.

The congregation put much thought into designing a new art piece for the altar. Fristad’s husband, Eugene, spent many nights at their dining room table putting to work his drafting tools from his time at the South Dakota School of Mines, she said. The church commissioned Robert Aldren, at the time chairman of the art department at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, to turn it into a metal sculpture.

The sculpture is highly symbolic. The triangle background stands for the trinity, as do the images within: a hand for God the father, a lamb for the son of God, and a descending dove to represent the holy spirit. There are also symbols representing the sacraments of baptism and communion.

Storla Lutheran members have put great effort into ensuring that their church’s mission withstands any challenges that come. The women of the church have been especially dutiful in this regard.

The Ladies Aid Society was organized in 1888 with the mission of operating a parochial school. Classes met over the course of a month or two in the granary of member Andrew Jensen, and the teacher was paid $15.

Ladies Aid meetings were an all-day affair, and women came by foot, horseback or wagon. One lady walked three miles carrying her child to attend, according to a history compiled for the state’s bicentennial celebration.

When the church building blew down, the women contributed to raising money for a new building by selling brooding hens and serving lunch at local auctions. By 1928, enough money had been raised. Construction began that fall, and the first service at the new Storla Lutheran Church took place Feb. 24, 1929, with the baptism of four babies.

The 1930s were rough as crops failed and the economy faltered. The minister’s salary was cut by a third, and the meetings of church organizations were cut in half to save on mileage and furnace oil used to heat the buildings.

As things rebounded, so did the Ladies Aid Society, which became well known for their lutefisk suppers. By 1945, they were so popular that they served 800 people.

“The ladies worked so hard boiling lutefisk on that old stove,” said Norma Fristad, who at 95 is the church’s oldest member. She didn’t like the lutefisk, she said, but all the side dishes were delicious.

From early on, the Ladies Aid was a big part of social life for women of the church. Fristad remembers her first meeting with the group as a young bride of 22 and feeling that she might not be cut out for it.

A large group of ladies turned out for the meeting, and the host was expected to serve a full lunch – mashed potatoes, chicken and pie, she said.

“I thought, ‘I’ll never join this organization because I can’t do this,’” she said. “But then it went to just dessert, which kind of burned the older ladies.”

Fristad did take readily to the quilting group, and she’s still at it. In the early days, quilters would meet in the church basement twice a week, taking breaks for coffee, homemade doughnuts and a potluck lunch. While they stitched, older ladies worked in the kitchen cooking, cleaning and polishing silverware.

“That was a great event,” Fristad said. “They had fun in the kitchen and we had fun out here.”

Even though it’s now just her and a friend making them today, they still managed to send 47 quilts to Lutheran World Relief last year. Fristad also makes quilts for baptisms and high school graduations. For the graduates, church members each design a square to be embroidered and sewn into the creation.

“It makes for quite a colorful quilt,” Fristad said.

Even though some families have moved away from the area, many women carry on the active church life they grew up with at Storla Lutheran.

“We left legacies for our daughters,” said Margene Thompson who used to bring her youngest daughter to circle and cleaning days, and she remains a good example today, serving as president of the synod-wide women’s organization, WELCA.

It’s one way Storla is active in a wider community, Pastor Nancy Eckels said. They’ve also reached out to help a companion church in Cameroon. A framed photo in the sanctuary shows the roof they helped put on the African church building. Eckels finds that special for such a small church.

“I think it takes real commitment,” she said.

In earlier days there were three circles for the women of Storla, couples clubs for young and old, and monthly family nights with games and supper.

Sunday school was once dubbed “penny school” because of the offering children would bring tied in their handkerchief. Norma Fristad taught a nursery school class of 13 little Lutherans, including Brett Selland who today has unofficially taken on the job of church historian.

He remembers the days of an active Junior Mission Society and a Luther League that enjoyed camping trips to the Black Hills and the Rocky Mountains. An annual summer softball game at Trinity Church was a favorite.

“That was the highlight of the summer meetings,” Mary Fristad said.

She and her husband farmed the land around Trinity, and the pastor always worried whether the hay would be put up in time to clear the field for the softball game.

Storla Lutheran has been soldiering on without its sister church. Trinity closed in 2015 and the building was burned. A metal monument stands in its spot, and the joint church cemetery is across the street.

“It’s a hard things to see rural churches close,” Norma Fristad said.

A livestream of the service started during COVID-19 shutdowns continues today and brings a good following from outside the area.

Today’s members are ready to celebrate how far they’ve come and honor the past with a celebration July 10. There are plans for morning worship with Bishop Constanze Hagmaier, a noon meal and an afternoon of visiting and reminiscing.

“I think they have a lot to be proud of,” said Pastor Eckels, who has served the church since being ordained in 2018 and before that in her formal internship. “They’ve done a lot in those 140 years, and they’ve been faithful.”

Prayers on the Prairie is a regular feature of the Tri-State Neighbor, taking the place of the Crop Watchers report during the winter season. If you have a suggestion for a rural church to feature here, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

