The older generation at Bergen Lutheran Church in rural Day County, South Dakota, has fond memories of participating in national gatherings of Lutheran kids.

Betty Lou Rhode was one of four local girls to go to the first big youth event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. John E. Sigdestad and Kenny Anderson went to the 1955 gathering in San Francisco, and John’s brother David Sigdestad made the trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1960.

The impression the trip made on them and others in the congregation is what fosters their support of today’s kids. The entire church community helps them raise money for their trip. Unfortunately, the 2022 Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Youth Gathering, which was set to take place a little closer to home in Minneapolis, was canceled due to COVID-19. It’s now set for July 2024, and Bergen Lutheran members are almost sure to be there.

There may be a smaller group of Luther League members today, but it’s still of top importance to make sure they have the full experience that the national youth convention has to offer. Fundraisers take place year-round.

A big one is during the threshing bee in nearby Andover where kids serve ice cream floats. They’re a popular treat, causing the group to go through 30 buckets of ice cream in a typical year. A slow afternoon can net them as much as $700, and they raise thousands on the busy days.

“The kids and their parents step up to the ball every year,” Kathy Johnson said.

Kids of the church are active in the community. At Halloween, they help with a haunted house in Bristol, and at Christmastime, they buy gifts for local giving trees and put on a living nativity at an area farm.

Community is important to the entire congregation. Surrounded by farm fields, the church-hosted threshing bee is a community favorite, though it’s been on hold in recent years due to COVID. Church member, Kenny Anderson assembled a hay stacker from old parts. It sits by a grove a trees near the church.

Quilters stay active, having made 157 quilts last year. Every graduating senior gets a special quilt designed with their favorite colors and interests in mind.

John E. Sigdestad’s wife and daughter take on a bulk of the work. They also take on the task of picking up quilts at area churches, sometimes filling John’s horse trailer to the roof and hauling them to Watertown to be donated and distributed.

In the spring, Bergen Lutheran hosts a Memorial Day service draws about 100 visitors for a tradition stretching back about 80 years.

“It’s just something we do because we love Bergen so much,” Johnson said.

The church, located north of Bristol, South Dakota, was organized in the fall of 1885 by primarily Norwegian families whose names still make up on the community today: Simonson, Sigdestad, Mork, Anderson, Skaare and others. The next year, they called their first pastor, and the year after that the congregation secured two acres of donated land for a cemetery. Funerals, baptisms and confirmations went on while members worshiped in farm houses and school houses. One meeting spot was at a home just east of the current church, situated on Lynn Lake – a good fishing lake, according to current members. By some accounts, churchgoers came by wagons, buggies and sleds, and some walked up to five miles carrying children along. There’s even a story of a pastor who skied from Aberdeen to conduct Sunday services.

In 1892, members paid a subscription and raised $1,060 toward a church building. A basement for Sunday school and society meetings was dug in 1926, and the church was moved onto a new foundation and upgraded with a furnace and electric lights. Around this time, they began having services in English with sermons in Norwegian every six weeks.

Eight years later, that new furnace cost them the church when it caused a fire as congregants celebrated Christmas Dec. 26, 1934. A history compiled for the church’s 50th anniversary gives an account:

“The congregation was gathered for Christmas services when the ‘happy Christmas’ in a few minutes turned to grief. Fire broke out around the furnace room and in a short time, traveling between the walls, set the roof afire. From the smoke-filled main floor, the pews and piano were brought out. The rest went up in flames. In that bitter cold hour stood the congregation and watched their dear sanctuary reduced to ashes.”

The fire made a big impact on members. They told of that day for generations. John E. Sigdestad, who was born two years after the tragedy, said his mom would talk about that day when she watched men carry pews and records from the burning building.

Betty Lou Rohde’s family didn’t live far from the church. Her dad remembers seeing the smoke from the fire at their farmplace, she said.

For the farming founders, times were hard after two crop failures, but when they met two weeks after the fire, they voted to rebuild. It was ready by Nov. 3, 1935, in time for the confirmation service.

They volunteered their time and labor toward the new building. Men had rabbit drives and the women served the hunters a lunch of sandwiches, cake and coffee for 10 cents. They also made lunch for farm auctions, auctioned a quilt and sold vanilla at a profit of 12 cents per bottle.

They were frugal when it came to re-furnishing the new church. David Sigdestad found correspondence from the time when a packet of papers stored in his barn blew down. One exchange had church leaders haggling over the price for a pulpit, kneeler, hymn board and a bell. They were purchased from a church in Ireton, Iowa, after talking them down from a payment of $300 to $225.

Today’s members are still in awe that the current building was spared from a tornado that tore through the neighborhood in 1996. John E. Sigdestad proudly displays the photos he took

They are still making an effort to keep the furnace in tip-top shape. David and John Sigdestad purchased a new propane furnace last spring. David marveled at how quiet and efficient it is.

“It’s a dream,” he said.

The founders’ Norwegian heritage is still present. Each fall, the church hosts a klub dinner, serving Norwegian potato dumplings boiled in ham juice. John E. Sigdestad grows the potatoes and everyone gets together to peel them. The entire congregation pitches in to serve 200 diners. The dinner is accompanied by a pie and quilt auction that raise money for local causes and for the youth convention trip.

Some traditions, like lutefisk suppers, have faded. Betty Lou remembers the men and women sitting on separate sides of the aisle during Sunday worship. Her sister, Alice Simonson, was the first to break that standard when she became a new mom in 1940. She insisted her husband sit by her to help care for their new daughter.

“They got looks,” Betty Lou Rohde said.

Today, Bergen Lutheran has 85 enrolled members, about 30 of whom attend on a regular basis.

“Those people will help with anything you ask them to,” Karen Johnson said.

The small church has a dedicated group of caretakers who volunteer their time and money to church upkeep and who bring food and supplies for gatherings. They generally take on one big project a year. Replacing carpet, adding a steel roof, placing lighted crosses on the bell tower and the furnace were recent upgrades.

“We’re all sort of proud of old Bergen,” David Sigdestad said.

Younger families may not be big on joining the quilting groups or women’s groups, Bettye Lou Rohde noted, but they’re active in other things.

“I think the key is when you have the young people, you step over and let them take over,” David Sigdestad said.

He’s happy to see a strong core group of about a dozen Lutheran League members coming up as the next generation in the church. There are three in Sunday school, and about six new babies in the congregation.

Members come from all around. Some who have moved to big cities watch services streamed live online. Some retain membership at another church but come to Bergen because it’s convenient.

“We can sing ‘All Are Welcome’ and mean it,” David Sigdestad said.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

