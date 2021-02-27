Pastor Paul Krause may only be in his sixth year of serving the rural congregation at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Estelline, South Dakota, but he’s found plenty of personal connections in that time.

The Wisconsin-native comes from a long line of pastors on his mom’s side of the family. He was serving in Markesan, Wisconsin when he got the call to South Dakota, serving both Trinity Lutheran in Watertown as well as Zion, a country church in what’s known as the Hidewood Township of Deuel County.

It turns out his great-grandfather made the same move from Markesan to the Hidewood in the 1920s. His great-grandfather is not officially on the books as a pastor at Zion Lutheran. He traveled to wherever a pastor was needed – as most did in those days, and he served congregations in the Hidewood, Havana and Altamont.

Since coming to Zion Lutheran, Pastor Krause has developed a friendly beef with a family of longtime church members. They’re both Krauses, but they say their names differently. The pastor pronounces the final E like “Krau-see” while the Dan Krause family, who farms just south of the church, has a silent E – just “Kraus.”

“You guys are saying it wrong,” Pastor Krause said with a laugh as he sat down with Dan on a frigid February afternoon to talk church history. It’s something they joke about constantly, even if they’re pretty sure they’re related by some branch of the family tree.

Dan Krause has attended Zion Lutheran all his life. His ancestors attended the nearby Havana church until his dad bought the farm near Zion in 1953 and started attending there.

He’s grateful that today his grandkids can attend the same church where he was baptized.

For a small church with just 36 official members, they have a more active Sunday school program than some. There’s one class for five kids, ages 4 through third grade. Pastor Krause has performed five baptisms at Zion in the last five years.

“That’s what’s different about this congregation,” he said. “The next generation is not moving away.”

Dan’s kids have interest in farming someday. Their degrees in welding and electrical give them plenty of job options in the area in the meantime. There were eras when all the young members moved away, Dan said, noting that only he and his brother are left from his Sunday school class. But he thinks young folks today have an appreciation for a nice, rural setting.

“We’ve got hopes,” he said.

The church is easy to access for both rural residents and city dwellers in nearby Brookings. It’s located right off of Interstate 29 at the Brandt exit.

The small-steeple-church looks over the cemetery across the street, with a peaceful stretch of prairie rolling on behind it. Tall pines frame the church on either side of the driveway, and a thick grove of trees surrounds the lawn in back. The church lawn has provided space for many memories over the last 122 years.

“There’s been a lot of horseshoes thrown out here on the hill,” Dan Krause said.

The church is built on 2 acres the congregation bought from Peter Dahl in 1899. German families in the Hidewood had been meeting in a schoolhouse, then homes before the congregation was chartered in 1898. Of the original members who signed the charter, Blumkes still attend today.

After a tumultuous decade and a court case over church property in the 1950s, the congregation became part of the Wisconsin Synod and the Church of the Lutheran Confession. The change brought about its connection with Trinity Lutheran in Watertown. They began sharing a pastor in 1960.

The original Zion church was a simple 20- by 30-foot building with a steeple. At first, seating was makeshift. They used wood planks across nail kegs. The bell, altar furnishings and pews were added in the 1920s. Today, the church seats about 70.

In 1947, a tornado damaged the church building. In making repairs, the congregation used it as an opportunity to expand. A basement was dug at that point, and 16 feet was added to the sanctuary. A careful eye can notice a different trim on the pair of arced windows closest to the altar.

The upgrades at that point, however, did not include indoor plumbing. It wasn’t until 1997 that the church got an indoor restroom. Two privies out back served their purpose for a long time.

Churchgoers made it a point to use the bathroom at home before coming to church – especially with young kids, Dan Krause joked.

Members have enjoyed a lot of good food in the church basement. The cooks have extra work in preparing the food. They bring in five-gallon buckets of water to boil for making coffee and washing dishes, as the kitchen still has no plumbing.

The Ladies of Zion group is active, even if they don’t meet often. Dan Krause is impressed that despite holding few organized meetings, things get done quickly.

The original church was built in a span of less than four months, from the time the property was purchased to when the building was dedicated at the first Sunday service there. When the entryway got an upgrade in 1997, the board first brought up the idea in April, and it was done by fall.

“When the need arises, it gets done,” Dan said.

He’s served as secretary on the church board for more than 40 years. Zion members are dedicated. They take turns cleaning the church and serving as needed.

The same dedication is shown by Zion’s organist. Naomi (Fuerstenau) Rehder has played since the 1970s. She’s a member of Trinity Lutheran in Watertown, and though her job moved her to Sioux Falls, she continues to make the trip to the country church to provide the music.

Ringing the bell each Sunday is a task the ushers take on. It’s a job that takes some strength, especially on cold mornings.

“Last Sunday it was pretty stiff,” Dan said during the recent cold snap. He’s pretty sure the usher’s feet were off the ground as he pulled the rope to ring it.

The bell is huge, big enough for a grown man to sit inside it, according to Dan. He was told a large ramp was built to get it to its spot in the church tower.

It still rings proud, welcoming its dedicated members to worship each week – come cold, COVID, or any number of changes through the days and years.

Prayers on the Prairie is a regular feature of the Tri-State Neighbor, taking the place of the Crop Watchers report during the winter season. If you have a suggestion for a rural church to feature here, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

