Mission Sunday has always been a special time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located on the edge of the town of Henry west of Watertown, South Dakota.
Held the last Sunday of June, there’s always a special worship service with a guest speaker. When Carlos and Anita Abraham were young, Mission Sunday was a day-long event with a picnic and games. There were two services with food served in between.
It was a lot of work to serve the big families who came for the day, especially when the church had no running water. And the picnic fare was not served on paper plates, Anita pointed out. She remembers carrying water from the parsonage a block away to wash the dishes. They had cream cans under the counters in the kitchen to drain the dirty dishwater. Women of the church were assigned one of three shifts in the kitchen, and they worked until every last dish was clean.
“This was a big social thing,” Anita said.
She’s a life-long member of St. Paul’s. Her grandfather, Herman Ulbricht, was among the first members when the congregation was founded in 1894. Counting her grandkids, five generations in her family have gone to church at St. Paul’s.
The congregation celebrated 125 years since the church was organized last summer. For the first 24 years, church members met in homes, school houses and other churches around Henry. When rent prices got too high, members decided to build their own church in 1918.
Around that time, they began to transition from German to English. Members voted in 1930 to hold two English services for each service in German. By the ‘40s, German services were held once a month.
Over the years, the Henry church has shared pastors with other area Lutheran churches, including Florence, Clark and Grover. Today, St. Paul’s shares a pastor with Bethlehem Lutheran in Watertown. The Henry church sustains 73 members with about 35 in church each Sunday.
Two from the church have gone on to become pastors: Rev. Clare Reiter, who spoke at the 100th anniversary celebration in 1994 but has since passed away, and Scott Miller, who was the guest speaker for the 125th celebration, visiting from his congregation in Indiana.
The celebration, held on a hot day last June, drew members and their extended families from near and far. A total 180 people attended. Along with Miller, two former pastors visited for the event and gave a talk at a dinner served at the school in Henry.
For church organist Barb Hartley, the music of that anniversary Sunday stuck out. From a young age, children of the church have always been taught to sing, and it really shined when generations and former members came back for the celebration.
“The singing inside that building almost brought tears to your eyes,” Hartley said.
Hartley is a niece to Anita Abraham and also traces her ancestry in the church back to Herman Ulbricht. With her grandkids attending today, the family has been part of the church for generations. She has three brothers and their families that attend today, as well as cousins and more distant cousins.
“We’ve been family in addition to church family,” she said.
It’s the same way for Terry Boehnke, another relative who has served as chairman of the church council for the last 25 or 30 years.
“Well over half the congregation I’m related to,” he said.
Anita Abraham’s husband, Carlos, has been attending the church since he can remember, too. His family was originally members of the Grover church, but joined St. Paul’s when he was a baby. He remembers first spotting Anita during choir practice at the pastor’s house. They were both baptized, confirmed and married in St. Paul’s Church and raised their five daughters there.
They both taught Sunday school when their daughters were young. Having a male Sunday school teacher was eye opening for some. Anita’s brother-in-law taught, too. She said he received notes from one former student about his influence as a positive male role model.
Hartley is a Sunday school teacher today. Eight children from second grade through sixth attend, split into two classes.
She remembers her days in Sunday school. Around the fifth grade, she started taking piano lessons from the pastor’s wife. When his wife was away, Rev. Paul Schliesser filled in as teacher, but he wasn’t a student favorite, according to Abraham. Once the students were confirmed in eighth grade, they started playing organ for church services. Hartley has provided music for more than 50 years, and after the passing of a dear friend last year, she’s now the churches lone organist.
The church got its first Wurlitzer organ in 1964 when Rev. Schliesser was there. A new one came in 1986, and it’s still in use today.
The heart of the church looks much the same as it did in 1918. It houses an altar, pulpit and baptismal font painted white with gold trim. The altar features a painting of Jesus praying in the garden of Gethsemane, and behind it, the walls are painted with a yellow and white pattern that makes the altar look like it’s bursting with sunshine.
The church got a larger entrance in 1971 and a pastor’s study and new bathrooms in 1979. The building was spared during a tornado in 1984 that damaged homes around Henry. One church member west of town was hit especially hard. His home was nothing but two walls and a floor.
It was a busy era for the church. Families were large, and many young adults were coming of age and starting families of their own. Between 1974 and 1984, the pastor performed 25 wedding ceremonies.
In the 80s and 90s, the church fielded a softball team that competed against other area congregations. Hartley’s kids played.
“That was a fun time for the youth groups of the area to get together and meet each other and have some competition,” she said.
The ladies aid group is six members strong. Having originally organized in 1949, the group has provided bandages for the African Medial Mission, made Chrismons for the church Christmas tree and created banners for the church. The ladies embroider baptismal cloths and dish towels and sponsor a cradle roll. They continue to put on an Easter breakfast in the church basement after sunrise services.
As farming communities like Henry consolidate services like schools, and lose their main street businesses to larger towns, Abraham knows it’s difficult to sustain small churches like St. Paul’s.
“We just hope to keep it going,” she said.
