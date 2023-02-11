Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last spring brought some rough weather to the Tri-State Neighborhood. There are still dented grain bins and twisted road signs dotting the landscape. We’re still picking up the pieces, and the same goes for our beloved rural churches.

This week, we’re beginning our annual winter series known as Prayers on the Prairie. We’ll first visit a Lutheran church near Lake Preston, South Dakota, known as Lake Whitewood Lutheran. Derecho winds last spring brought down 26 trees on the church grounds, many of them 98 years old. Luckily, other than some siding that blew away, the storm didn’t damage the church building.

Others weren’t so lucky.

Five years ago, Prayers on the Prairie visited Beaver Valley Lutheran, a stately brick church between Brandon and Valley Springs. At the time, church members were working on several upgrades to their church site, including an outdoor worship space. They hoped to have it all completed by the time they celebrated the 150th anniversary of the church’s founding. That’s this year, and now they have much more work to do.

Last Memorial Day weekend, a tornado tore through the area. It spared the 101-year-old church but ripped the roof off two additions used for education (built in 1967) and fellowship (1997).

“It did an awful lot of damage,” said Randy Nelson.

The newly elected church council member is now leading the charge to rebuild, and he’s hoping to make something special.

Members would like to find materials from other churches that are closing or being remodeled to fashion into unique fixtures at Beaver Valley.

Nelson and his wife, Bonnie, have built houses with reclaimed tin and wood. They designed a shelter at the outdoor worship area using old metal crosses and arched doors that were part of Beaver Valley’s original church built in 1882.

“It’s something I’ve done as a hobby most of my life,” Nelson said.

He imagines incorporating nice wainscoting, crosses or woodwork into the rebuild.

It could be a neat connection with another church, said Deb Moritz, a church member from Beaver Creek, Minnesota.

“Something about their church can live on and have a new life, kind of a resurrection,” she said.

Those with materials to donate or ideas for the project can contact Randy Nelson at 605-212-3630.

“You just never know how God can connect the dots,” Moritz said.

The process to rebuild has been a slow one so far. Last year’s storms brought widespread damage, and contractors are busy.

In the meantime, the Beaver Valley congregation will continue to have their Sunday services at a funeral home chapel in Brandon. Wednesday prayer services are held at the old church.

“Just to keep going home,” Moritz said.

In the summer months, they put the new outdoor worship space to use for an informal evening worship. The pastor played guitar, people brought their dogs, and they sat around in lawn chairs enjoying the fire pit.

Plans continue for a 150th anniversary celebration. The date is set for June 23-25, and everyone is welcome to attend, Nelson said.

“We’re going to try to make it a pretty major celebration,” he said.