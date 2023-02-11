Sitting on the countryside of eastern Kingsbury County, South Dakota, the Lake Whitewood Church looks much the same as it did in photographs from its 1906 dedication.

The landscape, however, changed significantly in just the last year when a tornado and derecho winds took down 26 towering evergreen trees that were planted in 1914.

The trees, some standing 60 feet tall, lined the walkway leading to the front steps of the white clapboard church. The wind took some siding, too, but members are thankful none of the trees landed on the church.

“It would have been a disaster if it actually hit our church,” said Wayne Soren, a farmer from Lake Preston whose great-grandpa, Peter Soren, was a homebuilder who helped construct the church.

The crown jewel of that church still hangs today, an elaborate two-tiered chandelier. It was purchased from a church supply catalog of W. & E. Schmidt Co. out of Milwaukee. Originally kerosene, it was electrified in 1938.

“This was probably appreciated most by those who had been filling the vessels with kerosene and washing the smoky globes,” said the church’s centennial history book.

Work on the church building was started in 1893, and on June 27, 1897, they placed the cornerstone with a time capsule containing a hymnal and other religious texts, a history book and a copy of a local newspaper, the Arlington Sun. A bell donated by the Ladies Aid Sewing Society first rung that fall, and continues to sound each Sunday.

The official dedication, which drew crowds of horse-drawn buggies and people in their Sunday best, didn’t take place until the ninth anniversary of that cornerstone dedication.

Church members had been meeting for decades before that. Norwegian immigrants who moved to the area in the 1870s met to worship in homes, then school houses, before officially forming the Whitewood Church. The church was organized in the early summer of 1883, making this year the 140th anniversary.

One of the first objectives of the ladies aid was to support a parochial school teacher for a few weeks each year, giving $15 a month and providing room and board. The ladies funded many furnishings throughout the church, including the alter painting, by selling their handmade items.

In the early days, members owned their own hymn books in the Norwegian language and carried them to church services. The church was funded with a levy. When the budget was set, a committee determined how much each member would pay toward expenses. That system was done away with in 1949.

Several changes came in the 1920s. The church was raised and a basement was dug for $2,400. Dirt was moved out by buckets and by horses.

“They didn’t have hydraulic lifts or pay loaders or cranes,” Soren said. “That’s what amazes me.”

Two years later, a lighting plant gave the church power at the cost of $630. Around that time, the council decided to keep meeting minutes in English rather than Norwegian.

The church served its first lutefisk supper on Armistice Day 1924 and raised $216. A wooden sign in the church’s entry way advertises the Armistice Day meal in handwritten script. They bought as much as 400 pounds of lutefisk in the late 1930s, according to the church centennial book.

In 1940, the menu also included lefsa, chicken, potatoes, light and dark buns, cranberry mold, pickles, sweet potatoes, cabbage salad, fruit salad, cookies, apple pie and coffee. The price was 25 and 50 cents. In 1957, they served about 500 people.

A cartoon about the church’s lutefisk suppers “revisited and retasted” appeared in the 1983 centennial book. “No farm chores could seem distasteful if you kept thought focused on the upcoming lutefisk extravaganza! Hand-milking cows could seem like a genuine pleasure,” it said.

Any gathering wasn’t complete without hotdish and egg coffee.

“That’s what made the church fly,” said Galen Falla, a lifetime member of the church who gathered with his mother, Delores Falla, and other members to reminisce last month.

It’s much the same today. Members revel in the weekly meetups for worship and coffee.

“It’s just togetherness,” Galen Falla said.

The basement kitchen and fellowship hall where diners gather has been a lively place over the years. In the 1960s, there were as many as 90 kids in the Sunday school program. Their classrooms in the basement were separated by curtains that hung from the ceiling. It got to be a noisy place.

There are no longer enough children in the congregation to perform the annual Christmas play, but that doesn’t mean the members don’t break out the well-used robes, cardboard cutout animals and tinsel-lined angels wings each year. Adult church members dress up and narrate the story of Jesus’s birth.

The lutefisk supper ended in the 1940s. It’s been replaced by various other meals. For a time, the church members served a harvest festival and soup supper on the weekend of the pheasant season opener.

“That was a big day,” said Deb Miller.

For the last 20-some years, she’s helped put on a pork feed, serving about 175 meals on the first Sunday in August.

There were once several active ladies groups and a sewing circle that numbered 40 or more members. The sewing group made quilts for each pastor, high school senior and for charity programs.

“Whenever we see that someone could use a quilt, they got it,” Delores Falla said.

The church doesn’t have strong numbers, but they still make an effort to contribute to those in need. They donate to a backpack program and the food pantry.

“I think we do a lot of community good,” Soren said.

At the time of the church centennial, in 1983, membership numbered 198. Another time capsule containing memorabilia of the centennial was buried the following summer. It’s set to be opened in 2033, the church’s 150th anniversary.

In the 1960s, a Missionary Club hosted evening entertainment for families, including a New Year’s Eve Watch with music, snowmobile rides and prayer. They’d literally ring in the new year with the church bell.

The Luther League youth group enjoyed fall hayrides and Christmas caroling. As a fundraiser, kids would pick spilled ear corn from the fields. At summer Bible school, the softball games were the highlight. There were enough kids to field two big teams.

“Everybody gobbled their food down and we’d go out and play softball,” Miller said.

The church has had a close relationship with just a few neighboring parishes over the years. It first joined with the New Lisbon congregation and adopted the Lake Whitewood name. After 62 years, the New Lisbon group split from the Arlington parish. The next year, 1954, Whitewood became a joint parish with the North Preston congregation. That lasted until 2002, when Lake Whitewood partnered with First Lutheran, a large church in Brookings.

For the last four years, the little country church is on its own again and looking to call a pastor. A Methodist minister has been filling in for the last year. There are 83 members and about 20 people who attend services each week.

“We keep hoping to grow,” Miller said. “We don’t want to close it.”

A longtime member of the church, Gordon Mydland, passed away at age 100 last October. He had served as South Dakota attorney general in the late 1960s and early 70s, and he was a World War II veteran.

A brick monument in front of the church honors veterans. It was first erected to honor the 27 Lake Whitewood men who served in the First World War, all of whom made it home alive. It’s been updated to include veterans of other wars. On Memorial Day, the local veteran’s organization decorates the graves.

Church members take care to keep the old headstones clean and straightened. After some were knocked down by trees in last spring’s storm, they’ve got more work to do. The cemetery surrounding the church remains a place for those with family ties to Lake Whitewood to stay connected.

“It’s kind of the touchstone,” Galen Falla said. “They connect with their roots.”

The history is important, and the small group of longtime members are committed to carrying on traditions and caring for the old church building.

“You hope to have the next generation step up and carry on as long as you can,” Soren said. “It’s like farming – you’d like to see a young guy get started, but there’s not many of them.”