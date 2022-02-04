Strong and beautiful: Tabor Lutheran Church a community staple in Strandburg, South Dakota

A stately and sturdy church sits on the edge of the northeastern South Dakota town of Strandburg.

Red brick stretches to the ornate bell tower. Inside, dark wooden railings and yellow stained glass lead to the balcony where you can look down on the gleaming pipe organ and the hand carved wood of the Gothic style altar and matching pulpit. The centerpiece is a statue of Jesus said to be made by Gutzon Borglum of Mount Rushmore fame.

But what’s really spectacular is the smell wafting from the church basement.

Ham and potato soup is cooking in a large roaster. Buns are set out to rise before they go in the oven, and a collection of pies is forming in the fellowship hall.

There’s a snowstorm brewing outside, and local sports families are preparing to cheer on the high school football team at the state championships. It’s also Veteran’s Day and the night Tabor Lutheran Church hosts a program with the American Legion and a soup supper that serves 60 to 70 in the church basement.

The ladies of the church spend the day cooking and quilting.

A group of five or six quilters dig out their supplies from the basement store room each week. They have a standing goal to make 100 quilts a year. They’re put on display over the church pews before being shipped off to Lutheran World Relief and local hospitals and nursing homes.

“Wherever there’s a need,” Shirley Robish said.

They also make quilts for every graduate and every baby who’s baptized in the church. Quilted wall hangings and table coverings made by church members decorate the basement hall.