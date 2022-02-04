Strong and beautiful: Tabor Lutheran Church a community staple in Strandburg, South Dakota

A stately and sturdy church sits on the edge of the northeastern South Dakota town of Strandburg.
Red brick stretches to the ornate bell tower. Inside, dark wooden railings and yellow stained glass lead to the balcony where you can look down on the gleaming pipe organ and the hand carved wood of the Gothic style altar and matching pulpit. The centerpiece is a statue of Jesus said to be made by Gutzon Borglum of Mount Rushmore fame.
But what’s really spectacular is the smell wafting from the church basement.
Ham and potato soup is cooking in a large roaster. Buns are set out to rise before they go in the oven, and a collection of pies is forming in the fellowship hall.
There’s a snowstorm brewing outside, and local sports families are preparing to cheer on the high school football team at the state championships. It’s also Veteran’s Day and the night Tabor Lutheran Church hosts a program with the American Legion and a soup supper that serves 60 to 70 in the church basement.
The ladies of the church spend the day cooking and quilting.
A group of five or six quilters dig out their supplies from the basement store room each week. They have a standing goal to make 100 quilts a year. They’re put on display over the church pews before being shipped off to Lutheran World Relief and local hospitals and nursing homes.
“Wherever there’s a need,” Shirley Robish said.
They also make quilts for every graduate and every baby who’s baptized in the church. Quilted wall hangings and table coverings made by church members decorate the basement hall.
Robish grew up going to Trinity Lutheran, and both sets of her grandparents were members there.
“It’s kind of our family church,” she said.
She has fond memories of hayrides, bonfire and Christmas caroling with the Hi League youth group. On one youth outing, the group got snowed in at Veblen and had to spend the night at the Brooks Corner store. They made it back to Strandburg the next morning in time for church.
While the memories live on, Robish also keeps some of the traditional foods of her ancestors on the plates of churchgoers. She makes potato sausage for almost every potluck. There’s also lefse, rice pudding and römmegröt, a Scandinavian pudding made with flour and cream.
The church was founded July 19, 1883, by Swedish families, including Strandburg’s namesake founder John Strandberg. At first, the congregation shared a pastor with a church in Milbank. For his pay Tabor members cut hay from their 40 acres of church land and hauled it to Milbank for his horses.
The members met in school houses before building their first church, a wooden structure, in 1892. Farmers’ crops were destroyed by hail that year, but they still contributed to the church by doing much of the construction work themselves.
The small church served the congregation for 13 years, until lightning struck the steeple and burned the church to the ground. It was 1905 and the mortgage had just been paid, but the same group that had put so much effort into paying for their little church resolved to rebuild.
It was a slow process costing over $12,000 that resulted in the church that stands today. It was completed in 1910 with a veneer of Wisconsin red brick. A basement was added in the late 1940s with crews using a small tractor to scoop dirt from under the church. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic places in the 1970s.
In the cemetery surrounding the church, there’s a memorial healing garden where blooming flowers make for a welcoming place to ponder. Work is underway on other improvements around the cemetery. They involve straightening headstones, removing old trees and planting new maples and evergreens donated by a former member.
The church has been blessed with some longtime pastors. Currently, Tabor Lutheran is served by Pastor Elmer Brinkman, a Methodist minister who lives in Watertown. He came to the church on a temporary basis. That was 20 years ago.
The 75-year-old pastor jokes about his “part-time” schedule.
“I tell people I’m half time. It’s just which 12 hours of the day I work,” he said with a laugh.
He had read of Pastor Anderson’s death in early 2001 and sent a letter to the church council offering his services. His first Sunday in the pulpit was less than a week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He remembers that he preached on the story of Job who lost his children and his wealth but still praised God.
Praises continued during the COVID pandemic. Church serves were held outside for a couple months in the summer of 2020. A local auctioneer brought a sound system and a portable office. Once back indoors, members got used to special measures to maintain distance: sitting in every other pew, walking through continuous communion instead of kneeling together, and greeting with elbow bumps.
After many canceled events through the worst of COVID, it’s a joy for members to be working together and preparing meals like the Veteran’s Day supper once again.
Women’s groups have long been an important piece of keeping the church functioning. The Ladies Aid group is the one that raised money to buy the 40 acres were the church sits.
Sewing and quilting has long been a calling, too. Church minutes note that four men formed a committee to buy material for the “syforening,” Swedish for sewing circle.
Like the quilters of today, other women’s groups at Tabor Lutheran step up when there’s a need. They take on a different service project each month. In the past, it’s been collecting school supplies or baby care items, donating paper products for the church.
“We’ve gotten closer doing that,” said Kathy Granquist, who has served as church organist for more than 35 years.
“It’s just like we are one big family,” added Deedee Rufer.
