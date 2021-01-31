This summer, members a country church between Hartford and Wall Lake in southeastern South Dakota will celebrate 140 years as a congregation.

The roster of confirmed members still includes several names carried from the 33 German families who were charter members of Wall Lake Zion Gemeinde at its founding June 6, 1881.

Among them is Ernie Kroger, 90. He grew up on a farm about 4 miles from the church, known today as Zion Lutheran Church.

He remembers being embarrassed as he was dropped off at Bible school on a horse and buggy when everyone else came by car. It turned out, though, that the other kids were envious. At the end of the day, they all wanted a ride before the Krogers went home.

Youth programs have remained strong over the years. Over the year’s they’ve had an “adopt a grandparent” program where they visit elderly members and send them cards. Today, the group is called “Okay, We Will.” They gather for supper once a month and make cards, crafts or provide services like raking leaves, sending care packages to service members or making tie blankets to donate.

The name of the service group comes from the benediction – the blessing that concludes each service. In answer to the pastor’s call to, “go in peace and serve the Lord,” the congregants reply, “OK, we will.”

The church members are a social bunch. They have a bowling and summer softball team. A dart league used to compete as well, practicing on a board in the old barn that used to sit on the church site.

They tried to keep their connections as best they could through the COVID-19 pandemic. They watched sermons on Facebook Live, met for outdoor services in the summer months and held Bible studies over Zoom. Wednesday nights were virtual family nights with bingo and scavenger hunts.

“It kept the kids engaged,” said Marlys Lueth.

Lueth grew up in the church and saw her four kids married there.

“It’s just home,” she said.

In her youth, the summer picnic was a time of celebration. Drink-loving German descendants convinced the pastor it was OK to serve beer from a keg in the barn. Kids had their own beverage of choice. Lueth saved her coins for buying orange pop and a Walnut Crush candy bar.

“Those are the things you remember looking forward to as a kid,” she said.

Members who grew up in the church have many fond memories from special events. Christmas Eve meant a church decorated with a big tree, sometimes so big it would touch the ceiling. Men would sit up front to keep watch on the candles on the tree and be sure they didn’t start a fire.

It also meant Christmas sacks for each girl and boy. They were filled with peanuts, an apple, candy and a small toy. Chuck Dubbe, a descendant of charter members, still has the small gas truck from one of his childhood Christmas sacks.

The Christmas sack tradition continues today, and older shut-ins get them delivered to their homes.

The church’s fall fundraiser was a big chicken supper. The women of the church worked over huge roasters in the back room of the church basement. Every family was asked to supply four chickens, two pies and a large salad. Kids served the food and poured egg coffee.

Diners would wait upstairs for their number to be called. Sometimes as many of 800 were served.

In the last 15 years or so, a rummage sale has replaced the chicken supper as the fall fundraiser. Held at the Lowell Grave farm south of the church, the first sale raised a few hundred dollars but these days it brings in more than $4,000.

“People tip because it goes to the youth of the church,” said Grave, a relative of founding Zion member, Johann Tesch.

Part of the revenue boost is thanks to the landscaping timbers Grave found in his possession. They were old highway posts, and he had his Amish friends with a lumber yard cut them into smaller beams. He sells upwards of 800 of them a year.

The founding members of Zion Lutheran first built a parsonage at the church site. It had classrooms for school children, and cost $540, paid for in part by tuition that started at $15 per quarter. A 30- by 50-foot church building – quite spacious for its time – was built in 1883.

An iron bell cast in Missouri was added to the church tower in 1890. At 1,244 pounds, it was a heavy load for the buckboard that transported it toward Hartford. The wagon lost a wheel as it crossed the Big Sioux and dumped the bell in the river.

The parsonage burned in 1920 when it was struck by lightning. A four-square home replaced it in 1921, and today it is the Zion Lutheran Learning Center, housing offices and Sunday school rooms. The church itself was hit by lightning on Easter Sunday 1955. While making repairs, the building and basement was lengthened by 30 feet.

The church basement was first dug in 1940 with team of horses and a slip scraper 6 feet wide. The hardest work, though was done by farmers. Kroger remembers watching them work when he was a kid.

“I can still see them on their hands and knees holding that scarper,” he said.

The cross atop the church’s signature sheet metal steeple has tumbled down on a couple eerie instances in history. It fell once in 1977 during the funeral of Louis Dubbe and again during a Halloween wind storm in 1996. The 4-foot cross plunged clear into the ground.

“It disappeared,” Chuck Dubbe said.

Zion Lutheran members have put a lot of care into the church building over the years. The women used to clean the floors on their hands and knees each summer, and they gave the parsonage a good scrubbing between pastors. Members still volunteer to do the weekly cleaning at the church.

Kroger has refinished the kitchen cabinets, the communion rail and restored the window frames. His son, Chris, is the handyman electrician.

Woodworking skills run in Dubbe’s family, too. Dubbe’s dad made a miniature version of their family farm, and for the church’s 100th anniversary he added a replica of their country church. He taught his brothers to make toy farm sets out of peach crates.

“Dad was a natural born carpenter,” Dubbe said.

More recently, Dubbe created a sign posted on the edge of the cemetery, a memorial to those in unmarked graves.

The cemetery is the final resting place for one pioneer family who lost eight kids to diphtheria in the course of two weeks. The illness hit the community in 1894, and the church held 23 funerals that year.

As church members gathered to share their memories this summer they have tales that range from bizarre – the pastor thwarting a mid-night attempt to move a body in the cemetery – to the funny – the same pastor warning the men helping him corral his sheep in the old school house not to tell the ladies because that’s where they stored the pies waiting to be served at the chicken supper. It’s clear that the church has made a big impact on their lives – in more ways than one.

As they mark 140 years of history this summer, members are also looking to the future.

Being close to Sioux Falls, the church maintains its membership, and a little over 100 attend on a typical Sunday. Sunday school enrollment hovers around 30. Families with a newly baptized baby get a faith chest for keeping all of their church memories.

“It’s good to have young families to continue on,” Lueth said.

