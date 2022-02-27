While cars speed by at 80 mph on Interstate 29 between South Shore and Watertown, South Dakota, a mile away there’s an unassuming country church that holds a beautifully grand piece of history.

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church looks like many white clapboard churches from the late 1800s with arced stained glass windows down the sides and a steeple making its signature roofline.

But in front of the modest wooden pews rise rows of glimmering gold and painted green pipes that stretch to the ceiling from the wooden base of the 115-year-old pipe organ.

The Vogelphol & Spaeth pipe organ made in New Ulm, Minnesota, is one of four making its home at South Dakota churches, according to a database compiled by the Organ Historical Society. Others are in Milbank, Brookings and Delmont. There are about 90 Vogelphol & Spaeth organs on the list.

The church paid $800 for the organ and had it shipped by rail to South Shore where horse-drawn wagons picked up the load and transported it to the church.

With just under 400 pipes and its original leather bellows still in place, the organ at St. John’s is in impeccable condition.

“It’s rare,” church member Lance Heuer said.

He and his uncle, Wayne Heuer, who lives across the road from the country church, have family ties to the earliest members. Wayne remembers when the men of the church would take turns sitting at the back of the organ and pumping the bellows before it was electrified.

“I always wondered what my dad did wrong that he had to go sit in the corner,” Wayne said with a laugh.

A retired pastor from Appleton, Minnesota, visited one Sunday and sat down to play the organ after services. He gave it a lot more gusto than regular attendees were used to hearing from those pipes.

“You could raise the roof with that,” Wayne said.

The usual organist at the keys is Lance’s mom, Darlis Heuer, who has been at it for 50 years.

The church was organized by German settlers. In the 1880s, Lutherans in the three-county area shared a pastor. It meant they had worship services once every three weeks, meeting in area school houses. They paid the pastor $85 a year and each member contributed a bag of oats for his horses.

The congregation, first known as St. Paulus Gemeinde, organized in 1888 in Mazeppa Township, located on the southern border of Grant County. The name changed to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church nine years later.

Land was set aside for the church and cemetery in 1891, but members at the time felt the congregation wasn’t strong enough to take on the job of building a church, according to a history compiled for the church’s 80th anniversary.

Somewhat of a population boom came in 1892 after the Sisseton-Wahpeton Reservation opened for homesteading. Membership grew, and for years the different parishes talked of splitting off on their own. The split from Watertown and Rauville finally happened in 1897, when St. John’s took its new name and built the church that still serves its members today.

Wayne Heuer’s grandpa, Emil Heuer, was on the building committee. Relatives of Watertown’s famed painter Terry Redlin were among the founding members, but Redlin himself wasn’t a member there. He’s buried a few miles south at St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery.

A Christian education was important to early settlers with children. At the second meeting of the congregation, they decided to call a parochial teacher, to be paid $12 a month plus room and board. They wanted to offer at least a few months of Christian day school, and Emil Heuer, the pastor and a couple of other members agreed to teach the children for a few terms as well.

The congregation built its own school house in 1900. It was used through the 1930s then was moved with a W9 International tractor to a farm a few miles away. The couple, who were church members, lived in it while their new farm house was built.

All church services and confirmation classes were conducted in German until 1916 when they began phasing out the language of the first settlers. Occasional German services were held through the time the congregation celebrated its 50th anniversary. They voted in 1948 to discontinue German services.

Classes in German kept Lance Heuer’s grandpa from taking confirmation at the traditional age of 14. He didn’t speak German and didn’t think he could pass the class, Lance said, so he waited several years to get confirmed.

Drought years of the 1930s were hard on area farmers and hard on the church. Many members moved away, and the church had to ask the Wisconsin Synod for help paying the pastor. The situation was only temporary, as noted in the 80th anniversary book: “The Lord again blessed this section with good crops, and with his continued blessing Mazeppa Lutheran was soon again a growing and flourishing congregation.”

In 1950, a basement was dug and the church building was turned to face south and moved a few yards north onto the new foundation. For decades after the move, though, the church did not have running water.

“They’ve still got the ‘his and hers’ plumbing out back,” Pastor Albert Meier said, referring to the pair of outhouses.

Indoor restrooms were added in 2001 after water was discovered beneath the church and a well was dug.

Today, the church is part of a dual parish with Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milbank, where Meier has served was pastor for the last three years. Services are every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., but Meier admits he’s known to go long in Milbank and arrive a little later than scheduled. It’s always nice to see familiar faces when he arrives at the country church, he said.

“Here you’re a name, you’re not a number,” Lance Heuer said.

There are 68 St. John’s members with an average of about 20 attending weekly services.

“Which means between eight and 75, if it’s Easter,” Meier said with a laugh.

They come from a 25-mile radius – from Wilmot, Waubay and Watertown.

“We come in a golf cart,” Wayne Heuer chimed in, gesturing to his house across out the window.

“I’ve showed up in a tractor before,” Lance added. He farms a few quarters around the church grounds.

Families with ties to St. John’s return for special services. Many renewed their connection with the church during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lance has been streaming services online, and it’s prompted some members who retired to warmer climes to tune in each week. Lance is surprised to see the number of viewers reach 40 and 50 sometimes.

Four kids are part of the Sunday school program with parents taking turns teaching each other’s kids. Pastor Meier makes a special trip each week for confirmation classes, even though there’s just one student. The one-on-one classes allow him to individualize the lessons.

It’s a big change from when Wayne Heuer was a kid and there were 25 kids in Sunday school. They all sat together in the balcony, and everyone had their set seat.

“It’s not easy with the change in demographics and family size,” Meier said.

There are still enough kids to give them each a part for the annual Christmas program. Other special events through the year include Memorial Day, when volunteers make sure the cemetery is in tip-top shape for visitors honoring those who died in service of the county, and a potluck and worship service held each year at the Abbey of the Hills retreat center, located between Summit and Milbank.

Meier found during the COVID pandemic how important it is for a church community to gather.

“It reminded us of how we need people,” he said.

There’s a benefit of being able to offer something stable, he said, and a church with a 134-year history that spans six generations offers just that.

“It ties you together,” Meier said.

“We don’t have great numbers of people,” Wayne said, “but we have quality people.”

Prayers on the Prairie is a regular feature of the Tri-State Neighbor, taking the place of the Crop Watchers report during the winter season. If you have a suggestion for a rural church to feature here, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.