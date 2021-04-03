 Skip to main content
Saving houseplants and your fingers with a few tips
Pennywise

Saving houseplants and your fingers with a few tips

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, "PennyWise," from her family's diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota's Badlands.

For those with houseplants, this tip from a Nebraska reader may save the day:

“Save some egg shells, pour water over them and let it sit for a good 48 hours. Drain the water into your watering can and water your plants. It’s a good plant food and is essentially free!”

•••

If you’re working on some house projects, this reader from Texas has a helpful hint:

“I hate pounding tacks and small nails into place because I always manage to hit my fingers more than once. A friend came along one day when I was not a happy camper because I’d pounded my finger real good when I was trying to put up some new curtain rods.

“She looked at me and asked: ‘Why don’t you just use a pair of tweezers to hold the nail while you get started?’

“She was right. And I haven’t pounded my fingers since then!”

•••

A relatively well known tip but just as a reminder, a reader recommended saving the pop bottles and filling them with water and freezing them for a rainy day.

Makes for free water when your family is in a pinch and stops you from having to buy water bottles all the time when you go out on trips.

Paula Vogelgesang



Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.



