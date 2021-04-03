Saving houseplants and your fingers with a few tips

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For those with houseplants, this tip from a Nebraska reader may save the day:

“Save some egg shells, pour water over them and let it sit for a good 48 hours. Drain the water into your watering can and water your plants. It’s a good plant food and is essentially free!”

•••

If you’re working on some house projects, this reader from Texas has a helpful hint:

“I hate pounding tacks and small nails into place because I always manage to hit my fingers more than once. A friend came along one day when I was not a happy camper because I’d pounded my finger real good when I was trying to put up some new curtain rods.

“She looked at me and asked: ‘Why don’t you just use a pair of tweezers to hold the nail while you get started?’

“She was right. And I haven’t pounded my fingers since then!”

•••

A relatively well known tip but just as a reminder, a reader recommended saving the pop bottles and filling them with water and freezing them for a rainy day.

Makes for free water when your family is in a pinch and stops you from having to buy water bottles all the time when you go out on trips.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.