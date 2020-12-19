Searching for Santa a Christmas Eve ritual

Terry Woster Columnist Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first Christmas we lived in town, we heard a knock on the back door as we were finishing our oyster stew, and when my dad opened the door, there was Santa Claus.

There is much to break down about that memory.

Unless I imagined the whole thing, it happened nearly 70 years ago when I was in third grade. We’d just moved to town for school years. I had a good imagination, but I wouldn’t have figured Santa for somebody who showed up at your back door while you were trying to gag down a couple of oysters and hide the rest under a mountain of soggy round crackers.

Whatever the case, a person dressed as Santa Claus visited our house that first year in town. I can’t promise it was Christmas Eve, but when else would it have been? I learned later that an older gentleman, the guy who had laid out the subdivision that included our house, did in fact go around the neighborhood dressed as Santa and did give kids modest presents and a hearty “Ho-ho-ho.’’ If you are 8 going on 9, you might think “Hey, I’m pretty sure Santa doesn’t exist.’’ But your excited child’s brain immediately goes from that doubt to, “Gosh, I hope he has a Red Ryder B-B gun in that bag.’’

That’s part of the magic of Christmas for kids, I guess. Knowing, or beginning to strongly suspect Santa may not be real doesn’t diminish at all the awe a kid feels when he peeks around his dad’s shoulder and sees the visitor from the North Pole standing at the back door. At that point, my sibling and I had been searching our whole lives for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.