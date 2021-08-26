Shaking things up for school lunch

As kids head back to school in Sioux Falls, they’ll have some sweet new ways to conquer hunger throughout the day.
Middle and high schoolers in the Sioux Falls School District will be able to grab a smoothie at breakfast and fill up on dairy goodness.
It may be considered a sweet treat, but combined with a whole grain, it provides needed nutrition in a form that kids actually like.
“I always say it’s not nutrition if it’s not eaten,” said Julie Mattson Ostrow, a dietician with Midwest Dairy, the regional dairy checkoff group based in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Midwest Dairy is sponsoring the smoothie program and other creative meal options that get kids eating healthy and drinking more milk. Smoothies can have an impact.
A smoothie program launched in 13 Wichita, Kansas schools last school year meant the district served 300,000 more pounds of milk than usual between January and June 2021.
“Students loved it so much that it really increased milk consumption,” Mattson Ostrow said.
Midwest Dairy provided an industrial-size immersion blender for making smoothies. Sioux Falls School District nutritionists are developing recipes using milk, yogurt and frozen fruit.
Breakfast carts will be another new offering in all Sioux Falls schools, elementary through high school. It’s another partnership with Midwest Dairy.
Grab-and-go breakfasts will be available for kids getting off the bus or - in the upper grades - looking for a snack after first period.
It’s a good option for kids who had a long bus ride or who maybe came to school early for activities, Mattson Ostrow noted. It’s also an option for those who aren’t ready for breakfast early on.
“How many of us are hungry right away in the morning? Sometimes we need some time,” said Gay Anderson, child nutrition supervisor with the Sioux Falls School District.
Some items are on backorder, so the smoothies and breakfast carts might not be available on the first day of school Aug. 26. But Anderson, who came to the Sioux Falls district last December after serving 18 years in the same role at Brandon Valley, said she’s excited about how the program could grow.
“We’re trying to re-brand and come up with new menu ideas to make food exciting for kids,” she said.
The breakfast cart in elementary schools will serve whatever is on the breakfast menu for the day - banana bread with a fruit cup and a carton of milk, for example. In the middle and high schools, Anderson would like to eventually add a hot plate to the breakfast cart and offer a warm food option.
“We’re starting out with baby steps and we’ll see how we can blow this thing up,” she said.
Because the federal government approved free lunch for everyone for the coming school year, the breakfast cart items and smoothies will be free to students. Adding interesting things on the menu will get kids wanting to try breakfast at school, Mattson Ostrow said.
“The kids that are fed at school do better,” she said.
Hot chocolate milk and coffee bars for older students are other ways Midwest Dairy is helping schools get more kids drinking milk.
“All of those coffees are 8 ounces of milk with a little bit of coffee,” Mattson Ostrow said.
The pilot programs like the smoothies and breakfast carts are offered first in urban districts in an effort to have an impact on a bigger scale, Mattson Ostrow said. In rural schools, Midwest Dairy sponsors the Fuel Up to Play 60 with the NFL and offers grants to schools, including funding for smoothie kits.
More students are facing food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19, and food shelves across the country have stepped up to help families in need.
Protein is one food staple that can be hard to come by when money is scarce. To help get more meat to people in need, Second Harvest of Heartland in Minnesota opened a new facility for handling meat at Brooklyn Park food bank. It’s a temperature-controlled room where volunteers can handle ready-to-eat donations like meat and poultry at a safe temperature. They take donations like 10-pound bags of chicken tenders and repackage them into two-pound portions for their customers. The Minnesota facility is one of six food bank cold rooms in the nation.
As the pandemic was ramping up in Minnesota in early 2020, Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole worked closely with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to coordinate outreach efforts.
“Commissioner Petersen was one of my first calls,” she said. “It was about bringing people to the table and thinking anew in a crisis situation.”
State commissioner of agriculture Thom Petersen was able to connect the food bank with some of the large food processing companies, such as Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, that saw their supply chains disrupted.
“A lot of this is about relationships,” he said.
Second Harvest increased its efforts to reach rural areas of MInnesota as well. The organization puts on a large produce distribution in the southern Minnesota community of St. James. It serves more than 500 people every few weeks, according to O’Toole.
“That need continues,” she said, adding that they’re reaching people that are new to asking for food assistance. About 30% were using the food shelf for the first time. She urges those who need help to find a nearby food shelf at 2harvest.org/gethelp. Volunteer opportunities can be found online, as can donation forms.
