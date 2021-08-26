Shaking things up for school lunch

As kids head back to school in Sioux Falls, they’ll have some sweet new ways to conquer hunger throughout the day.

Middle and high schoolers in the Sioux Falls School District will be able to grab a smoothie at breakfast and fill up on dairy goodness.

It may be considered a sweet treat, but combined with a whole grain, it provides needed nutrition in a form that kids actually like.

“I always say it’s not nutrition if it’s not eaten,” said Julie Mattson Ostrow, a dietician with Midwest Dairy, the regional dairy checkoff group based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Midwest Dairy is sponsoring the smoothie program and other creative meal options that get kids eating healthy and drinking more milk. Smoothies can have an impact.

A smoothie program launched in 13 Wichita, Kansas schools last school year meant the district served 300,000 more pounds of milk than usual between January and June 2021.

“Students loved it so much that it really increased milk consumption,” Mattson Ostrow said.

Midwest Dairy provided an industrial-size immersion blender for making smoothies. Sioux Falls School District nutritionists are developing recipes using milk, yogurt and frozen fruit.

Breakfast carts will be another new offering in all Sioux Falls schools, elementary through high school. It’s another partnership with Midwest Dairy.

Grab-and-go breakfasts will be available for kids getting off the bus or - in the upper grades - looking for a snack after first period.

It’s a good option for kids who had a long bus ride or who maybe came to school early for activities, Mattson Ostrow noted. It’s also an option for those who aren’t ready for breakfast early on.