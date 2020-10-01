Despite COVID-19, the South Dakota Hand Corn Picking Contest will go on. It’s set for Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Fred Fedler Farm, 46119 240th St. near Chester.
For those looking to compete, registration is held from 8-9:15 a.m. There is an entry fee. Members of 4-H and FFA and encouraged to enter and try the forgotten art of hand picking. There are classes for kids 14 and under and those 75 and older with a 10-minute picking time.
Opening ceremonies are at 9:45 a.m. with competition starting at 10 a.m. Lunch is available on the grounds. Awards will follow the contest. Spectating is free.
Volunteers are needed to glean and serve as a timer. For information, contact Verna at 605-270-1056, Carol at 605-864-1215 or Brian at 605-695-3004.