For many livestock families, showing animals in the Beef Complex at the South Dakota State Fair was the culmination of a summer’s worth of hard work. Win or lose, it was a place to celebrate.

One young couple celebrated a particularly successful run at the Angus show in a big way.

It was 2016, and the Black family of Towner, North Dakota, entered an Angus heifer. She won her class and then won her division.

“Things really started to heat up,” Luke Black said. “It was one of those deals that you know you could win the whole thing.”

And they did.

After posing for photos behind the prize heifer with Luke’s family, he made the celebratory moment event bigger. He asked his girlfriend to step out in front, then he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

“I got so nervous I grabbed the ring from Luke before I even told him ‘yes.’ I had the ring on my finger before he could even ask me ‘Is that a yes?’” said Shelby Black, now his wife of three years.

She was taken off guard by the proposal. The day started out like any other day at the South Dakota State Fair, she said, and she didn’t understand why everyone was pushing to her to get ready for the day when she wanted to sleep in for once. Shelby remembers her little sister rushing her out the camper door.

“She said to me, ‘Shelby get ready. Today is not about you.’ I did not know what this meant, but I was soon to find out,” Shelby said.

When they arrived at the barn, tensions seemed high even though their heifer was doing well. Luke had invited Shelby’s whole family, and word of mouth about the proposal had gotten around the Beef Complex. By the time Luke took a knee, there were hundreds of bystanders waiting for the moment, Shelby said. Despite the stress leading up to the moment, Shelby wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“How perfect for it to occur in the place where I have made so many memories in front of so many people that I love,” she said. “The Beef Complex is the place where I have met so many friends, had so many laughed, shed so many tears, and made so many memories over the years. I can’t imagine it any other way.”

While Luke, son of Rhonda and Perry Black, grew up showing cattle from the family’s North Dakota operation. Shelby grew up six hours south in the Kimball, South Dakota area. Her parents are Greg and Wendy Kroupa and Renette Kroupa, and her dad raises cattle near White Lake.

The two met through a mutual friend in the cattle business.

Raising cattle is in the long term plans for Luke and Shelby. For now they raise goats at their farm outside of Luverne, Minnesota. They have about 60-70 meat goats that they mainly sell to 4-H families for showing.

They work hard at their goat project in addition to working off-farm jobs. Luke is a loan officer at Farmers and Merchants Bank. Shelby works nights as a nurse at Avera e-emergency while she’s finishing her nurse practitioner degree.

The two have a 19-month-old daughter, Laramie, and another baby due in late February. The couple wants to continue their tradition and have cattle for their kids to show when they’re old enough.

Showing cattle as a 4-H project at the State Fair was a big part of Shelby’s childhood, and the Beef Complex was the center of the action every year.

“I was days old the first time I attended,” she said.

She has a lot of memories there, and she said it was a shock hearing that the Beef Complex burned down in a fire last Halloween.

The state fair foundation has embarked on a fundraising effort, and Gov. Kristi Noem is asking state lawmakers to dedicate $12 million toward a replacement building, which will be known as the Dakota Events Complex. State leaders are planning to build bigger and better in hopes of drawing national rodeos and livestock shows.

More than doubling the size of the Beef Complex, the new facility will have two indoor arenas, covering a total 200,000 square feet, and room for 7,000 spectators.

The funding bill, Senate Bill 99, got unanimous approval from the Senate appropriations committee Feb. 2 and was referred to the join appropriations committee.

Meanwhile, a task force of former legislators and longtime fair supporters is on a mission to raise at least $4 million privately. About five weeks into their efforts, they raised a little over $3 million according to fundraising committee chairman Jim White, a former state Senator from Huron. The Greater Huron Development Corporation put up a $200,000 match.

+3 New State Fair livestock complex to be a ‘valuable’ asset State officials see big things again for the livestock facilities at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

“That’s creating a lot of good vibes,” White said.

Another organization stepped forward to purchase naming rights, and the another is sponsoring at least one arena. White said they will hold off on announcing those sponsors until the funding bill is through the Legislature.

Overall, he’s encouraged by the support: “We just can’t help but be so pleased with the response we’re getting across our state on this.”

With about $3 million coming from insurance, the total project is expected to cost $19 million.

A ground breaking is planned during this year’s State Fair, and the new facility should be ready for the 2022 fair.

The Blacks were happy to hear of the plans to upgrade the building.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to grow and build within that facility,” Shelby said.

“Hopefully they can host junior nationals there and our kids can go,” Luke added.

The couple is looking forward to building new memories at the South Dakota State Fair and making the new show ring a special place for the next generation.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

