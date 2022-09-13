Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years

“You name it. I can make it,” said Dianna Heins, of Spencer, Iowa. With a goal like that, it’s no wonder that her determination to win the Clay County Fair Cinnamon Roll contest paid off last year.
And paid off it did. Heins received $1,500 for her recipe in the annual contest sponsored by Farmers Savings Bank, of Milford and Fostoria, Iowa. Competing against 49 entries, Heins has been trying to win the contest for at least seven years.
“I have been entering the cinnamon roll contest with the same recipe, tweaked a bit,” she said. “It’s made with Mexican vanilla and tender love.”
The judge said she liked the elasticity of the rolls.
“It’s all in how you knead it,” Heins said.
She had placed in the top 10 twice before and then up to third, pocketing $250.
“I won every place there was to win except number one,” Heins said.
As a winner at the 2021 Clay County Fair, Heins isn’t allowed to enter the contest this year. In fact, she will be this year’s judge.
“I am diabetic and I have to taste the rolls,” she said. “It won’t be up my alley but I will make it work.”
On a day to day basis, Heins can be found in her kitchen Monday through Wednesday doing prep work. She does her baking on Thursdays and Fridays. Any baked good she plans to enter at the fair, however, is done at 4 a.m. the morning of the entry day.
She has also been entering crocheted blankets at the Clay County Fair since the late 1980s. She started entering baked items 20 years ago.
One pan of rolls takes four to five hours to make, she said. She uses real potatoes that have to be peeled, and she always uses milk instead of water.
“And I always use butter,” she said. “The judge can tell the difference.”
Heins has baked items for the farmer’s market in Spirit Lake, Iowa for 30 years. Breads, cinnamon rolls, pies, scotcheroos and monster cookies are a few of the items she sells weekly. In between, Heins bakes pies for the American Classic restaurant in Spencer and privately for a list of customers.
“Sour cream raisin pie is my favorite but strawberry rhubarb is the best seller,” she said.
Heins learned her baking skills from her grandmother and “everything else” from her mother. She was raised on a farm near the now Pelican Ridge, east of Arnolds Park. She graduated from the Arnolds Park High School in 1971, got married and returned to Spencer in 1984 where she worked as a telemarketer for 13 years and did other odd jobs in the area.
“In home ec class in high school, I was the only one who knew how to bake bread,” Heins said with a smile.
Heins and husband Dennis, of 38 years, are the parents of one daughter, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The Clay County Fair, Heins said, has been a part of her life forever.
“I’ve gone to the fair all my life,” she said. “I like taking the kids around and going through the barns, checking out other exhibits. The pork tenderloins are my favorite fair food.”
She plans to go back to entering at the fair next year and will continue to do the Farmer’s Market until she can’t, she said.
Dennis will be busy working security at the Clay County Fair, something he has done for seven years. Both feel the future of the Clay County Fair is great and that executive director Jeremy Parsons is a “great man.”
And about that $1,500 she won.
“The grandkids and the greats got a lot of it,” Heins said.