Taking on a few more chores lately

Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There were many advantages to being the oldest kid in the family, especially when the situation being referred to is 70 years ago in Lyman County, South Dakota. That “advantage” was magnified if the youngster was a boy.

In this day of high technology, large equipment and not as many on the ground “hired men” required, it is hard to imagine a 10 year old driving a pickup to the field, a 12 year old being left alone to cut hay, pulling a 7-foot mower and dump rake behind a Fordson tractor or a 14 year old behind the wheel of a 1948 Ford truck, loaded with wheat on a dirt road heading for the Shanard Elevator in Reliance. Yet, there I was and many other youngsters like me. Other than the tough lectures when I messed up, I loved every minute of it.

The down side is that as the oldest, I was also the one who was ordered by the fellow in charge to “stick around and help your mother as long as she needs you. She will bring you to the field when you are done.”

Plucking feathers from a spring fryer, picking peas from a mosquito-laden garden or hanging shirts, jeans and shorts on the clothesline north of the house were just a few of the, shall we say, disliked chores. I may have voiced my dislike to our dad, but I suspect only once. Very simply, with four children, dinner, lunch for the field, supper to prepare and all of the other tasks associated with a farm wife’s life in the 40s and 50s, Mother needed help. It’s not that the each of my siblings were not assigned various tasks, because they were. But chores, regardless of the type or location, begin with the oldest.