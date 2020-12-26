Taking on a few more chores lately

There were many advantages to being the oldest kid in the family, especially when the situation being referred to is 70 years ago in Lyman County, South Dakota. That “advantage” was magnified if the youngster was a boy.
In this day of high technology, large equipment and not as many on the ground “hired men” required, it is hard to imagine a 10 year old driving a pickup to the field, a 12 year old being left alone to cut hay, pulling a 7-foot mower and dump rake behind a Fordson tractor or a 14 year old behind the wheel of a 1948 Ford truck, loaded with wheat on a dirt road heading for the Shanard Elevator in Reliance. Yet, there I was and many other youngsters like me. Other than the tough lectures when I messed up, I loved every minute of it.
The down side is that as the oldest, I was also the one who was ordered by the fellow in charge to “stick around and help your mother as long as she needs you. She will bring you to the field when you are done.”
Plucking feathers from a spring fryer, picking peas from a mosquito-laden garden or hanging shirts, jeans and shorts on the clothesline north of the house were just a few of the, shall we say, disliked chores. I may have voiced my dislike to our dad, but I suspect only once. Very simply, with four children, dinner, lunch for the field, supper to prepare and all of the other tasks associated with a farm wife’s life in the 40s and 50s, Mother needed help. It’s not that the each of my siblings were not assigned various tasks, because they were. But chores, regardless of the type or location, begin with the oldest.
Now let’s move down the road a generation and review the efforts of the same old cattle guy in that little house on South Sixth Avenue. I’ll begin with a simple statement of fact: until recently my kitchen capabilities centered around the toaster. As most readers know, for some 43 years, depending upon the job I was in, our workday began between 5 and 5:30 a.m., which meant breakfast was either at home, at the Stockyards Cafe or in an “open 24 hours” cafe located between our house and the stockyards. Coffee, toast and cereal and off to work was most often the best option, thus the toaster expertise. I realize that particular menu does not equate to a five-course gourmet meal, but unless you understand my very limited skills involving anything other than a cattle alley or a guitar, the fact that I prepared my own anything warrants a highlight reel. In fact, including the guitar may be a stretch, but I needed something to go with the toaster.
After leaving the yards, in addition to mowing the lawn and blowing the snow, I began to use a vacuum, fold a few clothes, wash and dry dishes and since the COVID assault, wiping off the incoming groceries with a disinfecting wipe.
You will note the dishes portion of my skills and wonder, does he not mean fill the dishwasher? Nope. The size and layout of our house has never allowed for that appliance and with assisted living just around the corner, remodeling seems to lack sensibility. March 1, 2021 will represent 50 years in our current abode. May as well leave things as they are. Right?
Brothers Terry and Kevin have written about the love our Mother Marie had for this time of year. Regardless of the weather, family problems or the absence of electricity, this was Mother’s season. As different as this year may be for everyone, it is still so special. And if we are not able to gather as we normally would, that thing called Zoom worked well a month ago.
We have a vaccine and an increasing number of effective therapeutics, plus our healthcare professionals have learned so much about the virus. We may look back on this season of a Saviors birth as being even more special than most. Those of us who believe in the miracle of that birth can’t help but also believe that same miracle has been more than a little helpful in explaining the amazing speed on display in developing a COVID vaccine. After all, even the world’s marvelous research scientists can, on occasion, use a bit of assistance.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.