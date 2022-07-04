The best of Baxter

We lost a cowboy legend last month with the passing of veterinarian-turned-poet Baxter Black. He died June 10 at age 77.

Baxter’s column, “On the Edge of Common Sense,” had been a fixture of the Tri-State Neighbor livestock pages since the publication began in the early 1990s. Until his retirement at the end of last year, we enjoyed his tales of horseback mishaps and odes to rural life.

Here's one about fair season that made me laugh:

The Fairboard "We planned on shuttle parking using pontoons and canoes / But we finally wound up asking folks to just take off their shoes." Thanks to all those county fair volunteers out there!

Reader Gale Patzlaff of Alexandria, South Dakota, who has some poetry reciting experience himself, is a fan. Patzlaff had been collecting clippings of Baxter’s witting writings since the early days of the Neighbor, and before, from another farm publication. On a recent count, he had collected 635 articles.

“I dig them out and read a few each time I add a new one. Guess that will be different now,” Patzlaff wrote in a note to me. He enclosed a few of his favorites.

Richard Bakken of Garretson, South Dakota, sent his favorite Baxter column just as calving season was heating up.

In “The calving nighty,” Baxter writes from the perspective of a farm wife called out of a beachside dream to help a midnight calf get a start on nursing. As what often happens in Baxter’s tales, we hear a physical comedy where a charging cow leaves the nightgown-clad wife hanging from the rafters.

“The cow was blown’ slobbers on my winter lingerie. It soon became a sodden mess, exposed my exposé.”

For Wes Moser of Lester, Iowa, Baxter’s column was his go-to each time a new Tri-State Neighbor arrived in his mailbox. It got read right after Jim Woster, he said. He sent two favorites from Baxter’s ramblings.

In “The Dog and the Rabbit,” the narrator’s dog nabs a rabbit from the neighbor who has a line of hobby hutches.

“The rabbit looked bad. Looked like he caught on fire and somebody put him out with the weedeater!”

Not wanting his dog to get in trouble for killing a defenseless bunny, the narrator goes about trying to make the rabbit look presentable. He gave the limp little pet a shampoo and a blow dry and placed the expried pet in the hutch before the neighbor returned home. But, come to find out, the neighbor was rather surprised – terrified even – to see the rabbit in its hutch. Not because it was dead, but because she had buried it three days before.

“Just seems like something that would happen here,” Moser said.

That poem is classic Baxter – a character that finds himself in a predicament, a hilarious adventure, and the kicker delivered in the poem’s closing line.

Another of Moser’s favorites is called “A chance meeting,” where at one of his speaking engagements he encounters a young widow who wonders how she’ll make it without her husband. Baxter relates how his own mother, widowed at 40 with four young boys, suffered years grief but managed to care for her sons and earn a teaching degree that supported the family.

“The one brings tears every time I read it, because it’s so real to life,” Moser said.

Baxter had a way of telling it like it is, making his observations seem so simple, yet insightful.

His wife of 39 years, Cindy Lou Black, sent his obituary last week. It was accompanied by a poem about a cowboy’s Heaven.

I Know You’ll Miss this Man The Lord spoke to the heavy hearts that stood with hats in hand

“And heaven for a cowboy is just what you might expect, It’s horses that need tunin’ up and heifers that need checked. It’s long rides with a purpose and a code that lights the way And a satisfying reason to get up every day”.

Baxter, we hope you’re enjoying that big ranch in the sky.

