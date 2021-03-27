The dreaded ‘1’ on the license plate

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Now that I have settled my affairs at the Department of Motor Vehicles, I feel safe in telling this story.

The night before Dad and Mom’s auction sale, my cousins and I decided to spend a final night reminiscing in the empty farmhouse. Just as we were about to each pick a bare floor to sleep on, one cousin remembered he had left his CPAP machine in town.

“Would you drive me to town?” he asked.

I popped behind the wheel of the rental car; he buckled himself into the passenger seat, and we headed west on the gravel road toward the highway to Webster.

We sneaked into Mom and Dad’s new home in town at 11:30. After a search of the dark house (during which I scared a slumbering guest awake) my cousin and I loaded our sleepy selves back into the car and headed down the hill past Mike’s grocery store.

As I crossed the intersection heading north, I saw flashing lights in the rearview mirror.

The car braked, but my brain raced. What have I done? I wondered.

(At the time of this story, I was living in a Sioux Falls apartment but the address on my driver’s license was Webster. I had designated my parents’ home in Day County as my permanent residence because I didn’t want a Minnehaha “1” on my license plate.)

As I shut off the engine, thoughts rushed through my head:

1. This vehicle has LOUISIANA PLATES, which stick out like a NEON SIGN in Day County.

2. I AM NOT AUTHORIZED TO DRIVE THIS RENTAL CAR.

3. When I roll down the window, the officer will detect a GIANT WHIFF OF GRAIN BELT. Sure, it’s emanating from the passenger seat, but it’s puffing through MY DRIVER’S SIDE WINDOW.