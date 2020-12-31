 Skip to main content
The unknown bridge workers of Interior
Yesteryear

The unknown bridge workers of Interior

Yesteryear Interior bridge

A building crew shows their progress on the White River Bridge near Interior, South Dakota, around 1904-1920.

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum photo

A building crew shows their progress on the White River Bridge near Interior, South Dakota, around 1904-1920. Does anyone recognize the location of this bridge or any of the men in the photograph? If so, please contact the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum at sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

