Ticks are thick this year

If there is one bug that’s out wreaking havoc right now, it would be the tick.

They are thick this year! You need to protect yourself (Google it) and your animal (keep reading).

Ticks in South Dakota

There are 21 species of ticks that live in South Dakota. The most common is the American dog tick that lives in areas where there are not many trees. The American dog tick transmits Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia.

The deer tick is found on knee-high plant material and transmits Lyme, babesia and anaplasma. Almost all tick species in South Dakota are capable of transmitting disease to people and animals.

Tick-borne diseases

There are several diseases that you or your animal can get from ticks. The most common in my area are Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme. I’ve had several run-ins with Rocky Mountain spotted fever in dogs and have had friends get it as well.

Lyme disease is not near as common in South Dakota as it is in Minnesota, but it does occur in our canine, feline and equine patients. Anaplasma and babesia can infect cattle and horses after being bitten by the black-legged tick.

Clinical signs of tick-borne diseases

As with all diseases, there are several different clinical signs in their respective species. The most common sign that we see that occurs with several tick-borne diseases is a very high fever and sometimes neurologic signs.

Testing for tick-borne diseases

There are several different tests on the market that we can use in the clinic to test for tick-borne diseases in dogs. The one that we use tests for four things: heartworm, Lyme, anaplasma and erhlichia.