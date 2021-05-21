Ticks are thick this year

If there is one bug that’s out wreaking havoc right now, it would be the tick.
They are thick this year! You need to protect yourself (Google it) and your animal (keep reading).
Ticks in South Dakota
There are 21 species of ticks that live in South Dakota. The most common is the American dog tick that lives in areas where there are not many trees. The American dog tick transmits Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia.
The deer tick is found on knee-high plant material and transmits Lyme, babesia and anaplasma. Almost all tick species in South Dakota are capable of transmitting disease to people and animals.
Tick-borne diseases
There are several diseases that you or your animal can get from ticks. The most common in my area are Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme. I’ve had several run-ins with Rocky Mountain spotted fever in dogs and have had friends get it as well.
Lyme disease is not near as common in South Dakota as it is in Minnesota, but it does occur in our canine, feline and equine patients. Anaplasma and babesia can infect cattle and horses after being bitten by the black-legged tick.
Clinical signs of tick-borne diseases
As with all diseases, there are several different clinical signs in their respective species. The most common sign that we see that occurs with several tick-borne diseases is a very high fever and sometimes neurologic signs.
Testing for tick-borne diseases
There are several different tests on the market that we can use in the clinic to test for tick-borne diseases in dogs. The one that we use tests for four things: heartworm, Lyme, anaplasma and erhlichia.
If the test is negative but we are still suspicious of a tick-borne disease, we will send the blood sample off to our reference lab where they will test for several other tick-borne diseases. If we are suspicious of a tick-borne disease in a different species, we will send that blood sample off to the reference lab as well.
Treatment
The antibiotic/treatment of choice depends on which tick-borne disease the patient has. Often times with our small animal patients, we have to hospitalize them and provide supportive care.
Prevention
I hope you have made it to this paragraph because it is the most important! You have the choice as the owner of your animal to either prevent tick bites or allow them.
With tick bites comes the potential for animals to become infected with one of the above serious diseases. Dogs and cats should be protected with an oral or topical product. Horses and cattle should have topical products applied. The horse and cattle products do not have near the protection that our small animal products have which is why it is important to make sure that you are aware of the tick load that they are experiencing and treat them accordingly.
Do not be that owner that plays Russian Roulette with tick-borne diseases; it’s just not worth it. A pet’s entire life’s cost of tick preventative is still less than one trip to the ER for tick-borne disease treatment.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.