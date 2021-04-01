 Skip to main content
Tractor lessons before planting
Tractor lessons before planting

Tractor repair history

A group of young men gather around a Massey-Harris tractor for a mechanics lesson around 1945-1950.

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum collection

A group of young men gather around a Massey-Harris tractor for a mechanics lesson around 1945-1950 in this photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum collection.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

