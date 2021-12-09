Trials in sheep breeding

South Dakota State Professor N. E. Hansen was a plant explorer for the USDA. He brought back seeds, plants, fruits and vegetables that he gathered throughout Siberia, China, Japan, Korea and far northern Europe.
While in Asia Minor, he found fat-rumped tail-less sheep. He purchased some and had them freighted back to South Dakota for James Wilson, SDSU Animal Science professor. Wilson bred these sheep with SDSU’s flock trying to bring the tail-less trait. It proved to be a trait was not inheritable.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.