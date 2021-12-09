 Skip to main content
Trials in sheep breeding
Trials in sheep breeding

Tailless sheep

While in Asia Minor, South Dakota State College professor N. E. Hansen found fat-rumped tail-less sheep. He purchased some and had them freighted back to South Dakota for James Wilson, SDSU Animal Science professor. Wilson bred these sheep with SDSU’s flock trying to bring the tail-less trait. It proved to be a trait was not inheritable.

South Dakota State Professor N. E. Hansen was a plant explorer for the USDA. He brought back seeds, plants, fruits and vegetables that he gathered throughout Siberia, China, Japan, Korea and far northern Europe.

