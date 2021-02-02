Wandering thoughts while snowshoeing

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I picked up a pair of snowshoes before the first snowfall, and I have discovered that snowshoeing is a good winter sport for the likes of me.

Snowshoes are portable and easy to master. Snowshoeing doesn’t involve tumbling down a steep hill or cracking a tailbone on ice. I recently read that one hour of relatively vigorous exercise six days a week fights aging like nothing else. I also read that an hour of snowshoeing is the equivalent of an hour on an elliptical machine – but a lot more fun.

Best of all, you can try it for free. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks department lends out snowshoes at no charge. Check gfp.sd.gov/snowshoeing/ or call your local GF&P office for details.

I have talked myself into embracing winter, and one of the things I like about solitary snowshoeing is that I can enjoy brisk air, blue skies and a pristine landscape while letting my mind wander. For example …

If farmers named paint colors

Why do paint manufacturers give their tints names that are impossible to visualize? I mean, what do you think they mean by “vintage vessel” or “woven wicker”? Why don’t they use nice, practical terms that everyone recognizes? Call it “dairy manure green” or “calf-diarrhea yellow” and we’d all know exactly what shade it is.

Parenting failures

I felt smug as a mother because I aimed to prepare my sons to run their own households as adults. Among their chores were lessons in how to scrub a bathroom sink, run the vacuum and do laundry.