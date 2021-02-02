Wandering thoughts while snowshoeing

I picked up a pair of snowshoes before the first snowfall, and I have discovered that snowshoeing is a good winter sport for the likes of me.
Snowshoes are portable and easy to master. Snowshoeing doesn’t involve tumbling down a steep hill or cracking a tailbone on ice. I recently read that one hour of relatively vigorous exercise six days a week fights aging like nothing else. I also read that an hour of snowshoeing is the equivalent of an hour on an elliptical machine – but a lot more fun.
Best of all, you can try it for free. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks department lends out snowshoes at no charge. Check gfp.sd.gov/snowshoeing/ or call your local GF&P office for details.
I have talked myself into embracing winter, and one of the things I like about solitary snowshoeing is that I can enjoy brisk air, blue skies and a pristine landscape while letting my mind wander. For example …
If farmers named paint colors
Why do paint manufacturers give their tints names that are impossible to visualize? I mean, what do you think they mean by “vintage vessel” or “woven wicker”? Why don’t they use nice, practical terms that everyone recognizes? Call it “dairy manure green” or “calf-diarrhea yellow” and we’d all know exactly what shade it is.
Parenting failures
I felt smug as a mother because I aimed to prepare my sons to run their own households as adults. Among their chores were lessons in how to scrub a bathroom sink, run the vacuum and do laundry.
My smugness took a downturn several years ago when I caught my then-10-year-old buttering a slice of bread before putting it in the toaster. Frantically warning him that butter is flammable, I asked myself: How was he supposed to know? I’d always been making toast, buttering it, and bringing it to the breakfast table.
Another breakfast fail: One of our holiday traditions was to bake pull-apart caramel rolls. The recipe calls for a package of frozen dinner rolls, prepared the night before, left to rise overnight and bake in the morning. My 25-year-old wanted to carry on the tradition this past Christmas. I received a photo with a text message from his Virginia apartment on Christmas Eve: “Mom, I don’t think I got the right rolls.” The photo was a package of frozen rolls, the kind that are already baked, where all that’s required is a brief browning in the oven.
I regretfully broke the news that indeed they were the wrong rolls. I found a picture of the correct package on the internet and sent it to him … too late, of course, for him to bake fresh rolls on Christmas morning.
I remarked that the packaging is deceptive – on the packages, both the pre-baked and the unbaked versions show photos of baked, finished rolls. Even the labeling is almost identical.
“So … I should have bought Yeast Dinner Rolls instead of Dinner Yeast Rolls?” he texted drily. “In hindsight, it was so obvious!”
Oh, marketing. Makes me wonder what newcomers to our country think when they go grocery shopping and find canned goods whose contents are “chicken of the sea.”
Bookworms, unite!
It’s great news that our citizens are getting the COVID vaccine but this doesn’t mean we can stop social distancing yet. Several of my friends have parents who are in assisted living or are isolating as much as possible at home, and over the past months we have been sharing ideas on ways to help them pass the time.
My co-worker bought a virtual assistant/smart speaker device for his mother, who cannot see well and who resides in an assisted living center. He does the work of adding audiobooks to her account. She says: “Alexa, play the (book title).” Then she sits back and enjoys a good story.
Most libraries in the state offer audio books and electronic books over an app or on the web. In addition, many still offer curbside pickup and drop-off for library materials, and it is incredibly convenient to reserve books and movies online.
If the older folks in your family don’t like computers or cannot navigate online ordering, you can help – even if you don’t live nearby – by getting them a library card and setting up an account for them. You can then reserve the books and DVDs online on their behalf, and all they have to do is drive to the library. The staff will bring the reserved items out to them. They won’t have to navigate icy sidewalks, and they can pass long winter evenings engrossed in a good tale. Call your local library for details.
One last imperfect parenting story: My friend once told me that after a weekend at Grandma’s house, her 5-year-old returned wide-eyed and said enthusiastically, “Mommy, did you know you don’t have to buy cookies at the store? You can actually make them at home!”
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.