If you're following recommendations to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, you can keep busy baking.
South Dakota Wheat is promoting its annual Bake and Take Day Saturday, March 23, inviting home bakers of all ages create home-made wheat-based goodies and sharing them with friends, neighbors or folks who may not be able to bake themselves. Just keep in mind social distancing to protect your health and the health of others.
The idea behind Bake and Take Day is to slow down, relax and embrace community spirit. Participants can also win a prize.
"Bake and Take Day has a long tradition in South Dakota as an activity designed to educate consumers in the importance of home baking and wheat foods consumption," South Dakota Wheat director Caren Assman said. "The personal visit to members of the community is as rewarding and important as the baked goods you take them."
Contestants who write in to share their Bake and Take activity will be entered into a random drawing for $50 cash in one of four categories: youth individual (for ages 4-17), youth group, adult individual or adult group.
Entries are due by April 17. Send a summary of the activity, recipe and picture to the South Dakota Wheat, P.O. Box 667, Pierre, SD 57501 or e-mail wheatinc@midco.net.
More information and applications can be found at www.sdwheat.org.