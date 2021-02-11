When there was snow

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I write this, the central part of South Dakota where I live hasn’t had that much snow this winter, but I’m plenty old enough to remember several winters when it really piled up, especially on the farm.

Sure, I remember storms when I lived in town. In 1975, seems like, Pierre took it on the chin with a three- or four-day blizzard that hit as the Legislature was ending. It kept people in town over a long weekend. Nothing moved in the capital city that wasn’t on sleds or afoot.

Who can forget the storms of 1996-97? Bill Janklow was governor back then, and he was all over the state during the snow and the flooding that followed. Was that the year the fences in a buffalo pasture in Stanley County were covered with snow and Janklow set about organizing a snowmobile posse to round up the big beasts. (That never did seem like a good idea to me, but then, I didn’t own a snowmobile.)

And Nancy and I will always remember 1968-69. We lived in Sioux Falls, where something like 100 inches of snow buried the city over the winter. We were expecting our second child in early March. Nancy had been early with the first one, so we were pretty nervous whenever snow drifts blocked the driveway. We lived on a bus route out on North Conklin, too, so the plows came by regularly, tossing a windrow of packed ice and snow across the end of the drive each time they passed. I probably shoveled as much snow that winter as I did corn in my entire life as a farm laborer.

For truly wild winters, though, the years as a kid on the farm, especially the early 1950s, were the real times of storms. Long, intense stretches of snows and winds put a chokehold on the land and refused to ease up for days and weeks. We were eight miles from town, two miles from gravel and a quarter-mile down a winding single-lane road. I’m pretty sure I missed five weeks of school at one stretch, although a while back in email strings with my siblings I learned that each of us had our own memories of just how bad that winter was.