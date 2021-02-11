When there was snow

As I write this, the central part of South Dakota where I live hasn’t had that much snow this winter, but I’m plenty old enough to remember several winters when it really piled up, especially on the farm.
Sure, I remember storms when I lived in town. In 1975, seems like, Pierre took it on the chin with a three- or four-day blizzard that hit as the Legislature was ending. It kept people in town over a long weekend. Nothing moved in the capital city that wasn’t on sleds or afoot.
Who can forget the storms of 1996-97? Bill Janklow was governor back then, and he was all over the state during the snow and the flooding that followed. Was that the year the fences in a buffalo pasture in Stanley County were covered with snow and Janklow set about organizing a snowmobile posse to round up the big beasts. (That never did seem like a good idea to me, but then, I didn’t own a snowmobile.)
And Nancy and I will always remember 1968-69. We lived in Sioux Falls, where something like 100 inches of snow buried the city over the winter. We were expecting our second child in early March. Nancy had been early with the first one, so we were pretty nervous whenever snow drifts blocked the driveway. We lived on a bus route out on North Conklin, too, so the plows came by regularly, tossing a windrow of packed ice and snow across the end of the drive each time they passed. I probably shoveled as much snow that winter as I did corn in my entire life as a farm laborer.
For truly wild winters, though, the years as a kid on the farm, especially the early 1950s, were the real times of storms. Long, intense stretches of snows and winds put a chokehold on the land and refused to ease up for days and weeks. We were eight miles from town, two miles from gravel and a quarter-mile down a winding single-lane road. I’m pretty sure I missed five weeks of school at one stretch, although a while back in email strings with my siblings I learned that each of us had our own memories of just how bad that winter was.
My little sister wrote a piece about it for “South Dakota Magazine’’ a couple of months ago. She contacted each of us for our memories and tried to make sense of the conflicting stories we told. One thing is true. Our dad’s vehicle stalled half a mile or so from home in a blizzard, and he had to get his school-aged kids home through a whiteout. One or another of my siblings think I was with my older brother and sister. I think I had stayed home. They recall Dad fighting his way to the place to get a tractor and a feed sled, finding his way back to bundle the kids in the sled and retracing the snowed-over path home to warmth and safety. Until we talked about it, I always told the story as Dad carrying Jim and Jeanne, one under each arm, and plowing through the blinding snow on foot. Their shared memory likely is correct, and it’s dramatic and dangerous enough without me adding the part about walking and carrying.
I do know that several times during farm winters, when someone absolutely had to get to town, they’d take a tractor cross-country, cutting and mending barbed-wire fences as they went, until they reached a recently plowed stretch of road. Once or twice, I’m told, Dad and a couple of the neighbors took a tractor and a Jeep, using the tractor to break a trail, using the Jeep as a mobile warming station. That’s some wicked stuff right there.
When we used to visit Nancy’s mom in assisted living, a fellow resident liked to tell me of how my dad, my Uncle Frank and neighbor Don Hamiel helped her, pregnant and ready to deliver, and her husband get through a blizzard to the hospital. They’d take turns shoveling, driving and warming, she said. She always told the story the same way, so I’m pretty sure it’s true. As she talked, she always gripped my forearm with one hand and looked steadily into my eyes. When she was finished, she’d shake her head, her eyes would tear up, and she’d say, “I don’t know what we’d have done without good neighbors.’’
I guess that’s always been my favorite farm-blizzard story.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.