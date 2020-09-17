A Huron dairy farmer shows off his brand new electric ventilation system in 1959. This photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum shows off the latest technology at the time that helped improve air quality for the cattle and the farmers in the pens.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.