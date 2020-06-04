A tester from the Dairy Herd Improvement Association prepares to run the Babcock test on milk in this photograph from February 1953. The Babcock test was developed to officially read the butterfat content of milk and discourage the practice of watering down milk. This photo is from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum Sudlow Collection.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.