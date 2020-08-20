Professor N. E. Hansen of the South Dakota State College Horticulture Department displays plant breeding accomplishments of the college at the South Dakota State Fair in this photograph from 1912. This photo is part of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum collection.
