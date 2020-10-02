Charles Lewis, 17, and his dog Jake sit atop of the last load of corn picked by hand with his dad Ellis on their Fedora, South Dakota farm in 1943. The Percheron work horses, named Jack and Dan, was the last team on the farm. “That was a pretty fancy team in his day,” said Larry Lewis, son of the late Charles Lewis, who submitted the photo. He and his son still use the barn in the background to vaccinate cattle.
