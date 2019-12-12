Livestock judging 1919

A livestock class in the South Dakota State College (SDSU) Livestock Judging Pavilion poses in this photo published in the School of Agriculture bulletin in 1919. 

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum photo

A livestock class in the South Dakota State College (SDSU) Livestock Judging Pavilion poses in this photo published in the School of Agriculture bulletin in 1919. The Livestock Judging Pavilion is now the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, which carries this photo from its archives.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Sign up for our Weekly newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

Tags