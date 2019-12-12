A livestock class in the South Dakota State College (SDSU) Livestock Judging Pavilion poses in this photo published in the School of Agriculture bulletin in 1919. The Livestock Judging Pavilion is now the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, which carries this photo from its archives.
