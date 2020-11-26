This display, circa 1909-1911, includes pumpkins, squash, watermelons, potatoes, tomatoes, and ears of corn, sheaves of various kinds of grain, and bundles of corn from a rural agricultural fair in this postcard from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.
