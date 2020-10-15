A surge milking machine is running from a car battery in this photograph taken in May 1950 in Astoria, South Dakota, part of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum collection. Surge milking machines use a vacuum pump and pulsator to create the suction action on the teats to extract the milk. This farmer did not have a milking parlor wired for electricity so he improvised by hooking up the vacuum pump from the car to the milking machine.
