Yesteryear pig study

A member of the South Dakota State College swine unit checks on a piggy’s health and progress after being on experimental rations in June 1954.

This photograph, from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum collection, was taken June 1954 as a member of the South Dakota State College swine unit checked on the little piggy’s health and progress after being on experimental rations.

