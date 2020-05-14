A windmill sits atop a well and pump house at the south end of Riggs Ranch in Peoria Bottoms, South Dakota built prior to 1890 in this photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum archives. This location now sits under Lake Oahe.
