This photo postcard from the Lubeck photos studio in Howard, South Dakota is captioned “C. M. Larsen plowing outfit at work." The impressive tractor is a Pioneer 30. By 1911, the Pioneer 15 and 30 models were on the market. This photo is part of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum collection.
