Yesteryear: The coming of the rails
Yesteryear: The coming of the rails

This postcard from the  was taken July 22, 1907 as railroads were introduced to Hoven, S.D. The building at the far left of the photo, with the U.S. flag and bunting, is the local newspaper office, The Hoven Advocate. The wagon with the sign Central Lumber Co. appears to be installing telegraph poles along both sides of the street.

Hoven, located in Potter County, South Dakota, was incorporated in 1883. By 1910, this small town growing on the prairie had a population of 209.

