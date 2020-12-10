Yesteryear: The coming of the rails

Hoven, located in Potter County, South Dakota, was incorporated in 1883. By 1910, this small town growing on the prairie had a population of 209.

This postcard from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage museum was taken July 22, 1907 as railroads were introduced to the town. The building at the far left of the photo, with the U.S. flag and bunting, is the local newspaper office, The Hoven Advocate. The wagon with the sign Central Lumber Co. appears to be installing telegraph poles along both sides of the street.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.