A changing season: From health certificates to VFDs

Oh, how quickly we go from signing health papers to signing veterinary feed directives (VFDs).

As we all know, October is National Sick Calf Month (thanks for the reminder, Lyle Olesen). If there is any hole in your vaccination program or in your management system, it seems to rear its ugly head in October.

Pre-weaning

One of the biggest stressors in a calf’s life is weaning time. We need to prepare them for this stress by making sure that the cows and the calves are in a proper plane of nutrition coming into late summer and early fall.

A calf that is not in good body condition or a calf that does not have the appropriate vitamins and minerals will not respond to vaccines as well as we need them to.

Calves should be booster vaccinated two to three weeks before weaning. If castration and dehorning isn’t done by this time, you can do it here.

Creep feeding calves pre-weaning is useful so that their rumens can get ready for the changes in feedstuffs to come. Getting calves used to drinking out of a water tank instead of natural water sources is a good idea, too.

Weaning

As you know, there are a lot of different methods to wean calves, and hopefully you can do it in the most stress-free way possible.

Not only do you want to choose a weaning method that works best for your operation and decreases stress, you want to do it during a time when the weather is not having huge fluctuations. This fall has been very challenging with the weather going from 80 degrees to 40 degrees overnight.

If you had calves that didn’t respond to the vaccines, calves that never got colostrum, or you simply didn’t vaccinate the calves, you’ll start noticing.

Post-weaning

Stressed calves have less of an appetite than non-stressed calves, so getting them to eat can be tricky. They need a highly digestible as well as a highly palatable feed source to keep up with the calories lost when they are stressed.

As stated above, it is important that the calves be acclimated to such a diet before weaning. Talk to your nutritionist to make sure you have a feed plan before you bring the calves home.

Calves like grass hay since it is most similar to the majority of the forage that they had before weaning and it also helps keep their rumen happy.

Making sure that you have a clean source of water near a fence line is also very important so these young calves do not get dehydrated, especially when it is 80 degrees out.

Problems

Post-weaning, we start seeing the coughing calves again, which is why we commonly prescribe a short course of antibiotics that producers can put in the feed. These are prescribed via a veterinary feed directive (VFD).

Another common problem is diarrhea, which this time of year typically is caused from diet changes, clostridial overgrowth or cocci.

Conclusion

Talk with your team before weaning. Your team is your veterinarian, your nutritionist and your business partners.

The accurate timing of weaning calves should take precedence over when the soybeans and corn are coming out. These little guys need all the help they can get to keep them healthy during the most stressful time of their lives.