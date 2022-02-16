Angus bull named Supreme Row champion at Watertown Winter Farm Show

The Watertown Winter Farm Show ran its course over a chilly week Feb. 9-12 in Watertown, S.D. Livestock shows and sales took place throughout the week with the overall champions from Supreme Row being judged Friday afternoon, Feb. 11.
The Supreme Champion Bull was the Angus consigned by S&R Angus of Weston, Wisconsin. The reserve champion was a foundation Simmental from Jacob Sievers of Wolsey, S.D.
The Supreme Champion Female was the Simmental consigned by Duxbury Cattle Co., of Wessington, S.D. The No. 2 female was a foundation Simmental consigned by Thyen Simmentals of Hayti, S.D.
The sheep show and Northeast 4-H Calf Show were held Feb. 12.
Full results follow:
Angus Show and Sale
Champion Bull and Supreme Champion Bull, Lot 37, consigned by S&R Angus of Weston, Wis., and purchased by Chris Plamp of Mitchell, S.D. for $8,500.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 20, consigned by Dandy Acres Angus of Pipestone, Minn., and purchased by Donald Lick of Rosholt, S.D., for $5,000.
Top Selling Bull, Lot 34, Consigned by Kwasniewski Angus of Clear Lake, S.D., and purchased by Steven Knutson of Estelline, S.D., for $8,750.
25 bulls grossed $102,100 with an average of $4,084
Champion Female and Top Selling Female, Lot 5, consigned by Reese Family Angus of Hancock, Minn., and purchased by Bryan Zemlicka of Watertown, S.D., for $4,000.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 3, Consigned by Jason and Karlie Dahl of Estelline, S.D., and purchased by Matthew Rogers of Ree Heights, S.D., for $3,000
6 females grossed $19,100 with an average of $3,184
South Dakota Hereford Association Show and Sale
Champion Bull and Top Selling Bull, Lot 23, consigned by Springwater Polled Herefords and Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch of Ree Heights, S.D., was purchased by Steve Wood of Chelsea, S.D., for $7,250.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 14, consigned by Landon Laible of Howard, S.D., was purchased by Jeremy Torkelson of Howard, S.D., for $5,000.
22 bulls grossed $88,150 with an average of $4,007
Champion Female and Top Selling Female, Lot 6, was consigned by Taylor Lacek of Canby, Minn., and purchased by Tom and Jill Arneson of Florence, S.D., for 4,500.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 4, was consigned by Michael Lindstrom of Centerville, S.D., and purchased by Jonathan Kuhlman of Humboldt, S.D., for $2,900.
6 females grossed $18,000 with an average of $3,000
South Dakota Charolais Association Show and Sale
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 10, was consigned by Keppen Charolais of Volga, S.D., and purchased by Odden Cattle of Colome, S.D., for $11,000.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 9, was consigned by Emma Caulfield of Bradly, S.D., and purchased by Tom and Jill Arneson of Florence, S.D., for $3,750.
10 bulls grossed $54,150 with an average of $5,415
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 17, was consigned by McQuade Beare of Estelline, S.D., and purchased by Thor Nelson of Montevideo, Minn., for $4,000.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 18x, was consigned by VanDyke Charolais of Elkton, S.D., and purchased by Melanie Olson of Lake Preston, S.D., for $2,700.
Maine-Anjou Show and Sale
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 8, was consigned by Gilbertson Cattle of Watertown, S.D., and purchased by Duerre Farms of Bristol, S.D., for $7,500. It was the only Maine-Anjou bull in the sale.
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 3, was consigned by Madelyn Caulfield of Bradley, S.D., and purchased by Bill Becking of Florence, S.D., for $3,250.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot1, was consigned by PAR 5 Cattle Co. of Lake City, S.D., and purchased by Duerre Farms of Bristol, S.D., for $3,200.
4 females grossed $9,250 with an average of $2,313.
Shorthorn Show and Sale
Champion Bull, Lot 10, was consigned by Craig Shorthorns of Lowry, Minn., and purchased by Mitchell VanderWal of Brentford, S.D., for $2,500.
Reserve Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 5, was consigned by Matthew Van Lith of Milbank, S.D., and purchased by Wade Wagermann of Aberdeen, S.D., for $3,600.
7 bulls grossed $15,600 with an average of $2,229.
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 26, was consigned by Stangl Shorthorns of Java, S.D., and purchased by Duerre Farms of Bristol, S.D., for $6,500.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 19, was consigned by Vogel Shorthorn Farm of Rogers, N.D., and purchased by Beverly Thomas of Huron, S.D., for $2,400.
11 females grossed $32,200 with an average of $2,927.
Shorthorn Steers
Champion Steer, Lot 36, was consigned by KG Livestock of Castlewood, S.D., and purchased by Craig Harms of Estelline, S.D., for $1,400.
Reserve Champion Steer, Lot 34, was consigned by KG Livestock and purchased by Brian Driscoll of DeSmet, S.D., for $1,000.
3 steers grossed $3,400 with an average of $1,133.
Shorthorn Plus
Champion Female, Lot 17, was consigned by VanderWal Livestock of Brentford, S.D., and purchased by Joseph Haskell of Frankfort, S.D., for $2,400.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 12, was consigned by VanderWal Livestock and purchased by Michael Schaefer of Colton, S.D., for $2,400.
Top Selling Female, Lot 6, was consigned by Clay and Erin Osterday of Java, S.D., and purchased by Joseph Haskell for $4,000.
5 females grossed $10,450 with an average of $2,090.
Shorthorn Plus Steers
Champion Steer, Lot 35, was consigned by Peyton Knox of Doland, S.D., and purchased by Steven Jacobson of Howard, S.D., for $1,000.
Reserve Champion Steer, Lot 33, was consigned by Oliva Knox of Doland, S.D., and purchased by Steven Jacobson for $1,100.
2 steers grossed $2,100 with an average of $1,050.
South Dakota Simmental Association Show and Sale
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 1, was consigned by Duxbury Cattle Co., of Wessington, S.D., and purchased by Darin Stricherz of Revillo, S.D., for $4,000.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 5, was consigned by Thyen Simentals of Hayti, S.D., and purchased by Joseph Ebbers of Bruce, S.D., for $3,100.
5 bulls grossed $14,450 with an average of $2,890.
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 20, was also Supreme Champion Female. Consigned by Duxbury Cattle Co., of Wessington, S.D., she was purchased by Thor Nelson, Montevideo, MN, $4,500.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 16, was consigned by Hink Family Simmentals of Conde, S.D., and purchased by Foster Simmental Ranch of Garden, City, S.D., for $1,800.
4 females grossed $9,150 with an average of $2,288.
Foundation Simmental
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 2, Reserve Supreme Champion Bull, was consigned by Jacob Sievers of Wolsey, S.D., and purchased by Stanley Hunnel of Gettysburg, S.D., for $3,700.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 6, was consigned by Thyen Simmentals of Hayti, S.D., and purchased by Thomas Raml of Goodwin, S.D., for $3,700.
4 bulls grossed $12,300 with an average of $3,075.
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 13, and Reserve Supreme Champion Female, was consigned by Thyen Simmentals of Hayti, S.D., and purchased by Larry Hawley of Burbank, S.D., for $8,500.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 14, consigned by Jacob Sievers, was purchased by Zoey Ford of Bruce, S.D., for $4,800.
3 females grossed $16,800 with an average of $5,600.
South Dakota Sheep Producer Show and Sale
Overall Grand Champion Ram, Lot 5, was consigned by JEMstone Southdowns of Brookings, S.D., and purchased by Jameson Biel of Veblen, S.D., for $450.
Overall Grand Champion Ewe, Lot 6, was consigned by JEMstone Southdowns and purchased by Craig Ollinger of Woonsocket, S.D., for $500.
Reserve Overall Grand Champion and Top Selling Ewe, Lot 2, was consigned by South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., and purchased by Richard Siems of Baltic, S.D., for $1,000.
3 ewes grossed $2150 with an average of $717.
Youth Sheep Show and Sale
Grand Champion Youth Show Ewe went to Emily Nold of Brookings, S.D., with her Southdown ewe.
Reserve Grand Champion Youth Show Ewe went to Iggy Fuller of Clark, S.D., with his Hampshire ewe.
Grand Champion Youth Show Ram went to Nold and her Southdown ram.
Reserve Grand Champion Youth Show Ram went to Ryder Juntunen of Bryant, S.D., with his Hampshire ram.
Champion Senior Showman was Nold, and Champion Junior Showman was Maddy Fuller of Clark, S.D.