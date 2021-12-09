Bloat a problem? Know the role the rumen plays

With calves and cows diets changing recently, we have been seeing more bloats than we see in other parts of the year.
The first thing we ask a producer when they find cattle dead acutely in the fall or find some bloats, is “What changed?” Typically there is a change in diet associated with these.
To understand the why, we would have to know the ins and outs of the animal’s diet and overall health, but at the root of this understanding is an amazing structure called the rumen.
The ruminant stomach
The rumen is such a unique organ that there are people who spend seven-plus years in college to learn about it and then dedicate their entire careers to making it work properly (aka ruminant nutritionists). The rumen is the bovine “stomach” that is comprised of four compartments.
The rumen
The first place that food goes to is the rumen which is the largest compartment. This is where fermentation occurs which is why cattle can eat forages and gain weight, whereas if we, with our monogastric stomach and no ability to ferment, ate hay, we would lose weight.
The rumen is very sensitive to changes in diet. Anything that messes with the pH will change the rumen microbes that live there, making good bugs die off and bad bugs proliferate. The bad bugs lower the pH and also can increase gas production. In normal adult cattle, these rumen bugs make anywhere from 30-50 liters of gas per hour!
Cattle keep up with this by eructating (belching) which typically occurs with almost every secondary ruminal contraction. If they cannot eructate, they will bloat and can die very quickly.
Cattle also ruminate which is when they chew their cud. They do this for about 40% of their day while they are resting. Cud chewing breaks large pieces of forage down in to more digestible pieces. Saliva production also plays a factor in keeping rumen pH healthy.
The reticulum
The reticulum is a pouch-like structure that is associated with the rumen. The reticulum is my personal favorite to look at when I do necropsies because of the honeycomb structure that is meant to catch heavy objects from passing through the digestive tract.
Magnets for example live here and catch subsequent nails or other sharp metal objects. If a sharp object goes through the reticulum, it’s closest organ to puncture is the heart which is why hardware disease is called “reticulopericarditis” for reticulo (reticulum), peri (around), card (heart), itis (inflammation).
The omasum
Next is the omasum. This is a structure that is made up of several folds that remind me of pages in a book. Here, water is absorbed.
The abomasum
Lastly, is the true stomach of the ruminant, the abomasum. Here is where hydrochloric acid and other digestive enzymes break down food much like our stomachs do.
From the abomasum, the food enters the small intestine. As calves, milk goes directly to the abomasum via the esophageal groove so that it can be digested appropriately. The rumen will stay underdeveloped until the calf starts eating forages and grains and will be fully functional around three months old.
Conclusion
The ruminant stomach is a complex organ! Contact your ruminant nutritionist to know how to feed it to keep it happy and healthy.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.