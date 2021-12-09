Bloat a problem? Know the role the rumen plays

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With calves and cows diets changing recently, we have been seeing more bloats than we see in other parts of the year.

The first thing we ask a producer when they find cattle dead acutely in the fall or find some bloats, is “What changed?” Typically there is a change in diet associated with these.

To understand the why, we would have to know the ins and outs of the animal’s diet and overall health, but at the root of this understanding is an amazing structure called the rumen.

The ruminant stomach

The rumen is such a unique organ that there are people who spend seven-plus years in college to learn about it and then dedicate their entire careers to making it work properly (aka ruminant nutritionists). The rumen is the bovine “stomach” that is comprised of four compartments.

The rumen

The first place that food goes to is the rumen which is the largest compartment. This is where fermentation occurs which is why cattle can eat forages and gain weight, whereas if we, with our monogastric stomach and no ability to ferment, ate hay, we would lose weight.

The rumen is very sensitive to changes in diet. Anything that messes with the pH will change the rumen microbes that live there, making good bugs die off and bad bugs proliferate. The bad bugs lower the pH and also can increase gas production. In normal adult cattle, these rumen bugs make anywhere from 30-50 liters of gas per hour!