Calving season must haves and dystocias

Although some of our producers have been calving for a month, others are still gearing up for this special time of year.
I know that most of you have calving season down pat, but even the most experienced should double check that they have everything needed for calving season.
Calving facility
I love it when I walk into a warm barn with clean bedding and proper ventilation. Keep up on your barn and it will pay off in the long run with calf health. Make sure that your head gate works and that your catch pen is safe for both the cow and for you.
Calving kit
Everyone has their own supplies that they like to keep in a calving kit. The following is what I have in mine:
For drugs, I have lutalyse (induction), dexamethasone (induction), banamine (pain/inflammation), oxytocin (uterine contraction, placenta expulsion), and dopram (respiratory stimulant).
I’ve got OB sleeves, exam gloves, two chains, two hooks, a head snare, iodine spray, booger sucker, syringes and needles. Also, waterproof clothes are super helpful.
Dystocias
One way to drive your vet to the point of insanity is to call them before you even get the cow caught to feel what’s going on. Let me let you in on a little secret: You actually can do it!
I would say that 90% of dystocias can be handled by the producer with a little extra know-how and good ol’ fashion college try.
Let’s delve into a couple of the common problems that you can correct.
Head back
This can be one of the most frustrating dystocias in my opinion. You reach in, there are two feet and no nose following. This is when it is well worth it to have a head snare.
Put the snare behind the ears and the gag snuggly in the mouth. You can then run a chain through the loop of the snare and pull the head up into position.
Sometimes you have to push the legs and body back in to get the head up. If you have no luck, call your vet.
Backwards calves
If the calf is just backwards, often times you can just hook on and pull like normal.
If all you can feel is the tail, then the calf is breech – another one I loathe. You have get a chain around a hock and pull the hock up. Then move the chain down to under the dew claws. Push the hock forward and have someone stand almost directly above you and pull the foot up over the pelvis. Repeat on the next foot.
When to cut
If you hook your puller on and you aren’t getting anywhere, stop and check to see if you can get an arm all the way around the calf’s body. If there’s not enough room to get your arm in there, the calf probably has to come out the side.
I am never afraid to cut one out the side if we have been trying for a good while. It saves the cow from horrible tearing and calving nerve paralysis and saves the calf from broken legs and unnecessary stress.
C-sections are predictable surgeries with predictable outcomes; I don’t like surprises.
Happy calving and stay safe. If you have to involve your vet in a calving in the middle of the night, don’t forget that we are usually hungry and thirsty. Shameless plug to improve our quality of life.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.