Calving season must haves and dystocias

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.

Although some of our producers have been calving for a month, others are still gearing up for this special time of year.

I know that most of you have calving season down pat, but even the most experienced should double check that they have everything needed for calving season.

Calving facility

I love it when I walk into a warm barn with clean bedding and proper ventilation. Keep up on your barn and it will pay off in the long run with calf health. Make sure that your head gate works and that your catch pen is safe for both the cow and for you.

Calving kit

Everyone has their own supplies that they like to keep in a calving kit. The following is what I have in mine:

For drugs, I have lutalyse (induction), dexamethasone (induction), banamine (pain/inflammation), oxytocin (uterine contraction, placenta expulsion), and dopram (respiratory stimulant).

I’ve got OB sleeves, exam gloves, two chains, two hooks, a head snare, iodine spray, booger sucker, syringes and needles. Also, waterproof clothes are super helpful.

Dystocias

One way to drive your vet to the point of insanity is to call them before you even get the cow caught to feel what’s going on. Let me let you in on a little secret: You actually can do it!

I would say that 90% of dystocias can be handled by the producer with a little extra know-how and good ol’ fashion college try.

Let’s delve into a couple of the common problems that you can correct.