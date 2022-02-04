Charolais bull, female win all other breeds show at Sioux Empire

A Charolais from Anderson Show Stock in Stewartville, Minnesota was champion bull of the show encompassing all other breeds at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
Travis Hoffman of Fargo, N.D., was the judge.
He chose champion bull, lot 7, ASS The Purge 215, sired by CCC WC Resource 417P and out of WCR Ms Duke 7380P. He was the second highest selling bull and sold for $2,500 to Carl Bormann of Bancroft, Iowa.
The highest selling bull was lot 8, a consignment from Anderson Show Stock. He sold to Wayne Cherrey of Winfred, S.D., for $2,700.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 9, ZDRA Big Beef 2102, a Red Angus consignment from Davis Red Angus of Byron, Minn. He was sired by LSF SRR Big Beef B630 and out of WCR Miss Candy HA A108. He sold to Wayne Cherrey for $2,500.
Hoffman chose lot 3, LWC Ms Amanda 2129, a Charolais consignment from Logan Wiskur of Elkton, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by BVD Mr Mayhem 1504 ET and out of VCR Miss Dakota Style 3222P. She was the highest selling female and sold to Nathan Schulte of Rock Rapids, Iowa, for $2,600.
Hoffman chose lot 2, BVD Ms Mayhem 2131, as reserve champion female. She was a Charolais consignment from VanDyke Charolais of Elkton, S.D. She was sired by BVD Mr Mayhem 1504 ET and out of BVD Ms No Doubt 1503.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the All Other Breeds Sale. Three bulls averaged $2,566.