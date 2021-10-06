Dakotaland Feeds is 'Friend of the Beef Industry'

Dakotaland Feeds LLC has been named the 2021 South Dakota State University Friend of the Beef Industry.
The feed manufacturer and distributor based out of Huron, South Dakota, strives to support the South Dakota beef industry by ensuring farmers receive the products and technical support they need and by promoting various youth and public educational efforts.
“Dakotaland Feeds LLC has been a longtime supporter of SDSU and the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and has been instrumental in providing support in developing a number of our program areas, specifically the beef program,” said John Killefer, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. “The leadership of Dakotaland Feeds have been real champions of our livestock activities on campus and in supporting youth development through South Dakota 4-H.”
Recognizing the need to support education of livestock industries, Dakotaland Feeds has invested in SDSU’s Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility and Swine Education and Research Facility. The company also regularly supports the SDSU Livestock Judging Team and South Dakota 4-H and FFA. Additionally, Dakotaland Feeds has provided numerous educational opportunities to students enrolled in animal science courses at SDSU by hosting field trips at their Huron feed mill and visiting campus to discuss feed industry careers.
“It has been important for us to support SDSU and the development of students in animal science because we see that as critical to the future of the beef industry in South Dakota,” said Dr. Roxanne Knock, Dakotaland Feeds Ph.D. Staff Nutritionist and SDSU animal science alumna. “We need producers and members of our future workforce who are knowledgeable about different production practices and how to be successful in the industry.”
Over the past 10 years, Dakotaland Feeds has employed SDSU students through summer internships and currently has 10 SDSU alumni on their office staff and production and sales teams.
“We are very honored to receive this recognition from SDSU because we have always viewed our investment as something necessary for us to do for the future of the beef industry in our state and for our business,” said Knock.
Dakotaland Feeds was honored on the field during the SDSU Beef Bowl football game on Oct. 2. The company was represented by General Manager Troy Swanson and Dr. Roxanne Knock.