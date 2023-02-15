Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We all have been participating in GFI No. 213 since January 2017. GFI #213 was the FDA’s “Guidance for Industry” that said that medically important antimicrobials that are administered in the feed or drinking water of food-producing animals would be available for use only through a licensed veterinarian. Since that time, another GFI has been issued: GFI #263.

GFI #263

Guidance for Industry #263 has a two-year implementation period that began June 11, 2021, and will be finalized June 11, 2023.

This GFI will mandate that all medically important antibiotics be used under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian for all animals, not just livestock. This means that they will no longer be available over the counter without a prescription.

The goal of GFI #263 is to combat antimicrobial resistance, which is a serious threat to global public health.

Antibiotic Resistance

Bacteria that have been exposed to antibiotics can develop resistance. These bacteria could potentially be dangerous to people. For example, diseases in people that were once easily cured with penicillin are now not.

Since we follow strict guidelines on meat withdrawal time as we talked about in an earlier article, people are not getting exposed to these bacteria through properly cooked meat. So how are people getting exposed to antimicrobial resistant bacteria?

The bacteria

Antibiotic use is never benign. When an animal is administered an antibiotic, some of the good gut bugs die off alongside the bad ones, but others remain and may become resistant to that antibiotic.

Those bacteria are then passed in the feces. People come into contact with the feces containing the antimicrobial resistant bacteria by consuming or handling raw or undercooked meat, consuming raw fruits or vegetables, and consuming water that has been in contact with animal feces.

If you become sick from those bacteria, you are more likely to be hospitalized, have higher medical expenses, stay sick longer, and you could die from the infection. This is why we have to take antimicrobial resistance so seriously as producers.

Medically important antibiotics affected by GFI #263

After extensive research, the World Health Organization put together a list of antibiotics that are “medically important.” These are antibiotics that are used in human medicine as well as in food-animal medicine.

A nonexhaustive list of medically important antibiotics that you may be familiar with includes, oxytetracycline (ex LA100/200/300), sulfadimethoxine (ex Albon), sulfamethazine (ex SMZ 454), tylosin (ex Tylan 200), spectinomycin (ex SpectoGard), cephapirin (ex ToDAY), and penicillin.

Veterinary client patient relationship

So how do we purchase these antibiotics then? The Veterinary Client Patient Relationship (VCPR) is “the key that unlocks the medicine cabinet,” says the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Through the VCPR, the veterinarian “assumes the responsibility for making medical judgements regarding the patient and the client agrees to accept those medical judgements and to follow the veterinarian’s instructions.

The veterinarian has sufficient knowledge of the patient to initiate a general or preliminary diagnosis because of a recent exam or medically appropriate and timely visits to the animal’s premises. And, the veterinarian is readily available for any follow-up treatment the patient may need ...”

Once you have a current VCPR, you can purchase these antibiotics through your veterinarian or through a distributor with your veterinarian’s prescription.

One health goal

We all live on this planet together and in so many ways, we are interconnected. We must do our part in administering antibiotics responsibly.

Are you using the appropriate drug to treat the specific disease that your animals have? Is the dosage appropriate? Is the duration appropriate? And are you using the appropriate administration? These questions are essential in helping prevent antimicrobial resistance.

If you aren’t doing this already, have a discussion with your veterinarian about your antibiotic protocols. That doctor is in your corner wanting your cattle to be healthy, the meat produced to be safe, and your operation to excel.

You, as a food animal producer, are at the forefront of global public health. From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.