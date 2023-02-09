It’s safe to say that Brailee Ehlen likes cattle.

So much so, the Elkhorn, Wisconsin, high school senior is graduating early, in February, so she can compete in area jackpot shows.

She kicked off show season showing Simmental bulls along with a Maine Anjou heifer and a Hereford heifer at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 24-28.

This is the fourth year Ehlen and her family have come to show in Sioux Falls, but Ehlen is no novice show woman.

She started showing goats when she was 5, her mom Melissa Ehlen said.

While she always shows in open class, this year the 18-year-old tried something new: showing in the purebred class.

“We kind of thought to give it a try because we had some bulls at home that we thought could be competitive,” Ehlen said.

While one bull placed third in the purebred class, the other two didn’t place as high as Ehlen would have liked. But he did well at the sale, so she was happy, she said.

Ehlen’s hometown of Elkhorn is in Walworth County. Her dad, Kenny Ehlen, said he thinks there might be more beef cattle in their county than anywhere else in Wisconsin.

With that, comes the host of jackpot shows that Brailee Ehlen mentioned.

So what keeps the family coming back to Sioux Empire Livestock Show, hauling their cattle nearly 500 miles, year after year?

The people, said Ehlen.

“Everybody just seems to be so much nicer. People are willing to talk to you and help you out,” she said, adding that it’s easy to make friends and it is fun to see them year after year.

It’s not like that where she comes from.

“It’s pretty cutthroat where we’re at,” she said.

That won’t keep her from competing around her area, but she’ll also return to South Dakota for the Jackrabbit Memorial Jackpot Show in Brookings March 3-5.

The show system works a little differently in South Dakota than it does in Wisconsin. There, attendees are either certified or they’re not. There’s no point system in Wisconsin.

Ehlen has yet to show at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, which wrapped up Feb. 4 in Rapid City, but said that’s a show she and her family definitely want to try out.

It’s common for participants who take part in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show to head west to the Black Hills Stock Show, said Brooke Hendrickx, agribusiness manager with the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Along with the people and the more relaxed nature of the show, Ehlen said her whole family enjoys coming to the Sioux Empire because it’s kind of like a yearly family vacation. They have their favorite places to visit in Sioux Falls, including Boot Barn and Outback Steakhouse because they don’t have either of those near Elkhorn.

As Ehlen balances show life with getting ready to graduate, one thing will remain constant for her, and that’s the cattle.

While the Ehlen family currently has only a handful of cattle, she works as an apprentice on the neighboring farm with close to 400 head.

“I bought a steer from them, and now they can’t get rid of me,” she joked.

She plans to attend college to become a veterinary technician. She’d like to work in the reproductive health side of the cattle industry.

While she’ll work with all breeds of cattle, Ehlen said her favorites are the Maine Anjou and Herefords.

She said she likes the Maine Anjou’s hair but the temperament of the Hereford.

Referring to the Herefords, she said with a laugh, “Sometimes it’s OK to just have a puppy.”