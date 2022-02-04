Ford Cattle Co. has top Angus bull at Sioux Empire show

Ford Cattle Co. of Lake Wilson, Minnesota, had to top Angus bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 26.
Judge Cagney Effling of Sioux Falls picked Lot 12, FCC Blacklist 041, sired by PVF Blacklist 7077 and out of Chestnut Winnie 74. He was the second highest selling bull and sold for $5,000 to Mike Moeker of Pipestone, Minn.
The highest selling Angus bull was lot 14, a consignment from God’s Country Angus of Hinton, Iowa. He sold to Randy Kroksh of Akron, Iowa, for $5,750.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 11, DTA Home Town 2101, a consignment from Diamond Trail Angus, Monroe, Iowa. He was sired by GAR Home Town and out of Riverbend Juanada Y563. He sold to Ryan McCollom of Colo, Iowa, for $4,000.
Effling chose Lot 1, BPC Danaka 51J, a consignment from Chloe Van Vliet of Otley, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by Colburn Primo 5153 and out of BPC Danika 31G. She was the highest selling female and sold to Mike Isaacson of Burbank, S.D., for $4,000.
Effling chose lot 3, Black Magic Power Lass 921, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Black Magic Angus of Arlington, Minn. She was sired by Silveiras Haras Primal 8525 and out of Black Magic PWRLSS Sadie 903. She was the second highest selling female and sold to LNJ Farms & Ranch of Aurora, S.D., for $3,400.
Al Conover of Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus Sale. Twelve bulls averaged $3,704, and five females averaged $2,660.