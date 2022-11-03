Former Cattlemen director now leading Beef Council

A familiar face to South Dakota’s cattle industry is taking the lead of the Beef Checkoff organization.

Jodie Anderson, long-time executive director of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, is now serving that role for the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

Anderson left the Cattlemen in September 2021 after more than 16 years with the association. Taya Runyan replaced her.

Anderson assumed her new role with the Beef council Nov. 1.

“I look forward to continuing my years of service to South Dakota’s beef producers through the Beef Checkoff,” Anderson said in a news release. “The South Dakota Beef Industry Council has developed some exciting activities and programs and I relish the opportunity to work with our state’s farmers and ranchers to build on past successes and create new ones. I’m confident our team will continue to generate fantastic opportunities to build beef demand.”

She hails from a ranch in Haakon County and considers Pierre, South Dakota her hometown. She earned a degree in agricultural business from Colorado State University then lived and worked in several western states before returning to South Dakota. Anderson is the owner and president of Strategic Association Services where she has served multiple non-profit organizations.

Beef council president Veabea Thomas said they are excited to welcome Anderson to the team.

“We are so excited to have Jodie Anderson. She has been working part time at the SDBIC office and has a good working knowledge of the Beef Checkoff,” she said.

Anderson will work with former beef council director Suzy Geppert, who now serves as executive director of Beef Logic, along with beef council directors to collaborate on projects, Thomas said.

Geppert resigned as director of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, effective Sept. 30. Anderson fills her role.

Anderson’s resume also includes previous experience at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and she was instrumental in the launch of the South Dakota Agricultural Land Trust. Anderson and her sister co-own their family ranch in western South Dakota and Texas and she resides in Pierre with her daughter Quinn.

You can reach her at janderson@sdbeef.org or by calling 605-224-4722.

The beef council collects and administers the $1 beef checkoff on cattle sold in South Dakota. Checkoff dollars are used strictly for promotion, education or research programs. The board is comprised of three representatives from eight agricultural organizations: South Dakota Beef Breeds Council, South Dakota Cattlemen's Association, South Dakota Cattlemen's Auxiliary, South Dakota CattleWomen, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Livestock Auction Market Association and South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.